Microsoft warns Russian hackers used US agency to launch massive cyber attack





James Martin / CNET

Microsoft has revealed a large-scale cyberattackhe says it is being exploited by hackers linked to Russian intelligence, the same behind the SolarWinds hacking. The hackers gained access to a messaging system used by the US Agency for International Development, a State Department agency specializing in foreign aid, and sent malicious emails to “approximately 3,000 individual accounts. in over 150 organizations, ”according to a threat alert sent by Microsoft. Thursday. The hackers appear to target “many humanitarian and human rights organizations,” Microsoft vice president Tom Burt said in a statement. after thursday. Organizations in the United States received the largest share of attacks, but Burt noted that the targeted victims covered at least 24 countries. Some of the malicious emails were sent as recently as this week, and Microsoft has said attacks may be underway. The attacks appear to be a continuation of Russian hackers’ efforts to “target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts,” Burt said. This recently revealed cyberattack comes just over a month after the United States formally imposed sanctions on Russia for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity, including the widespread hacking of SolarWinds. Leading intelligence agencies had previously said Russia was behind the hack of SolarWinds, which used corrupt software from computer management company SolarWinds to break into several US federal agencies and at least 100 private companies. In one interview with CNN Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the United States had a “number of offensive options” to respond to cyber attacks, although he did not specifically refer to the latest attack. “The cybernetics realm is really important, it’s part … of the battlespace, it’s part of the architecture, something that we not only have to pay attention to, but we have to be dominant,” said Austin on CNN. USAID spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said the agency was “aware of potentially malicious email activity originating from a compromised Constant Contact email marketing account,” adding that ” forensic investigation “into the incident was underway. A spokesperson for the US Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security said CISA was working with “the FBI and USAID to better understand the extent of the compromise and help potential victims.” Phishing emails that looked genuine Microsoft said it has been tracking this new hacking campaign since January 2021, but the situation worsened significantly on Tuesday when hackers “exploited legitimate mass messaging service, Constant Contact, to impersonate an organization. based in the United States and distribute malicious URLs to a wide variety of organizations and verticals. “Due to the high volume of malicious emails being sent, some may have been captured by spam filters. -spam, but others have likely moved from automated systems to planned inboxes, Microsoft said. If someone clicked the link in the email, they would download a malicious file that could give hackers “permanent access to compromised systems,” according to Microsoft. This could potentially allow hackers to “carry out action objectives, such as lateral movement, data exfiltration, and delivery of additional malware.” When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Constant Contact told CNET the company has deactivated the affected accounts. “We are aware that the account credentials of one of our clients have been compromised and used by a malicious actor to access the client’s Constant Contact accounts. This is an isolated incident, and we have temporarily deactivated the affected accounts while we work in cooperation with our client, who works with law enforcement, ”said the spokesperson. Neither the White House nor the Russian Embassy in Washington responded to requests for comment. Microsoft



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos