USPS Says Stamp Prices Will Rise This Summer As Part Of DeJoy’s 10-Year Overhaul Plan





The U.S. Postal Service said it would increase postage rates for letters, postcards and other courier services this summer as part of Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to reform the agency’s finances. The cost of a stamp for first class mail will increase to 58 cents from its current 55 cents. DeJoy, whose tenure was marked by controversy over his operational changes to the service, earlier this year unveiled a 10-year plan to overhaul the USPS. He said the changes were needed to stem billions of dollars in losses and put the agency on a path to profitability – and on Friday he said the increase in postage rates was part of efforts to increase revenues. . The volume of first-class, one-piece mail, such as letters bearing postage stamps, has declined 47% over the past 10 years, the USPS said on Friday. Even with the latest increase, the USPS said it will continue to have “some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world” when they take effect on August 29. Overall, the USPS mentionned mail prices will increase by almost 7%. But on-time delivery rates for the USPS have deteriorated in recent months, with 1 in 5 mail items across the United States. delivered late to households and businesses in the first three months of 2021. Asking consumers and businesses to pay more for an underperforming service could result in further loss of postal activity, said Paul Steidler, senior researcher at the Lexington Institute. tank based in Arlington, Va., and USPS expert. “People are willing to pay more for the mail, but want a guarantee, or at least an assurance, that it will be delivered on time,” Steidler said. He added, “To come out and say you’re going to ask for an almost 7% hike in this atmosphere, and at a time when the economy is fragile, I think it’s going to do more harm than good.”

USPS plans to reduce hours and lengthen delivery … 01:17 Raising the prices of stamps and other first-class services is part of a “rational pricing approach that allows us to remain viable and competitive and to offer reliable postal services that are among the most affordable in the world,” DeJoy mentionned in a report. New trends Critics have expressed concerns about key elements of DeJoy’s 10-year plan, including the implementation of slower delivery standards and planned closures of some post offices. Notably, the plan would slow the USPS delivery standard for first-class mail to six days, from its current three-day delivery for any destination in the continental United States. Some customers may complain about paying more for stamps and services when delivery times are slower, increasing the risk of a downward spiral where postal customers continue to divert their business from the USPS, Steidler added. .

