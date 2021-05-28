Postal service wants to increase cost of sending letter to 58 cents





DeJoy, a person appointed by former President Donald Trump, in March announced a 10-year plan for the agency that included longer first-class mail delivery times and reductions in post office hours across the country. The beleaguered Postmaster General, who was also a donor to the former president, has been criticized for slowing mail delivery, especially ahead of last year’s elections.

“Over the past 14 years, the Postal Service has had limited pricing authority to respond to changing market realities,” DeJoy said in a declaration Friday.

“As part of our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence, the Postal Service and the Board of Governors are committed to judiciously implementing a rational pricing approach that allows us to remain viable and competitive and to offer reliable postal services that are among the most affordable in the world. “

Stamp prices have increased steadily, with larger increases in recent years. Sending a letter cost 49 cents in 2017, 50 cents in 2018, and 55 cents in 2019, which is still the current price, according to USPS The data

The price increase, which would take effect Aug. 29 if approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, comes in response to a backlog of mail, according to a press release from the agency. “First-class mail prices would increase 6.8 percent to offset lower revenues due to lower first-class mail volume,” the statement said. “Over the past 10 years, mail volume has declined by 46 billion items, or 28%, and continues to decline. During the same period, the volume of first class mail fell by 32% and the volume of single first class mail, including letters bearing postage stamps, fell by 47 percent. “ Last week, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation that would overhaul the USPS after the ailing agency made repeated requests to Congress to help its dire financial situation. The measure would eliminate a pre-funding requirement for postal service retirees that crippled the agency financially short, as well as the integration of retiree health care into Medicare – measures that lawmakers said would alone create more. $ 45 billion in savings for the postal service. over the next 10 years. DeJoy has resisted negative reactions to his changes at the agency. Democrats linked him to the rhetoric of Trump’s anti-mail vote and accused him of attempting to sabotage the postal service ahead of the 2020 election. Postal workers and unions had braced for the plan’s release after DeJoy’s changes to the agency last summer slowed mail delivery. The expansive 58-page plan, titled “Deliver for America,” promises to make the postal service more competitive and modern – including a new fleet of fuel-efficient delivery vehicles. It includes investments in “advanced parcel processing equipment,” post office and uniform upgrades, new technologies such as mobile devices for letter carriers and training for new employees. He also calls for reducing expected delivery times, to which he notes that the system has not been able to respond “in the past eight years”.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Manu Raju, Liz Stark, Devan Cole and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos