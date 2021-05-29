What You Need To Know About Pennsylvania’s New Unemployment Benefit System Local News

Pennsylvania’s online clearing system is getting a long overdue overhaul.
The system used by the Ministry of Labor and Industry is four decades old, making it obsolete, ministry officials say. The system has been stressed to its breaking point over the past year as a flood of claims has been created by widespread job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From June 8, claimants will use a new system to submit their initial and bi-weekly claims and access other unemployment services.
To make the switch, the systems will shut down briefly from June 3-7.
On June 8, the new system will be put into operation.
Claims made for the week ending May 28 must be made by June 2, and claims for the week ending June 4 can be made when the new system is operational.
Here’s what you need to know about the new system:
Training available
The department offers online training that will teach users how to log in, how to find payment information, how to get status updates, how to file calls and more.
The sessions will take place:
- June 1 at 10 a.m.
- June 5 at 9:30 a.m.
- June 5 at 11 a.m. (Spanish)
To register for sessions, to view a list of future sessions or to view previously recorded sessions, visit the department’s website atuc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/UCBenMod/Pages/Workshops.aspx.
How to find the new system
The new system will be found atadvantages.uc.pa.gov. The site will be available from June 8.
Do I need to create a new Keystone ID for the new system?
Existing Keystone IDs will work with the new system, so if you already have one you don’t need to create a new one.
If you don’t have a Keystone ID, you can create one when the new system goes live on June 8.
Applicants receiving payments via ReliaCard from US Bank will also not need to create a new connection. Existing cards and accounts will continue to work with the new system.
Return of job search requirements
The new system will ask applicants if they have looked for work, but not right away.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the job search requirement for claimants was suspended. But it will be restored from the week of July 11.
This means that claimants will be required to certify each week that during the previous week they met the job search requirement by applying for two jobs and participating in a job search activity each week.
Waiting room
The new system will include a virtual waiting room.
Anytime there is an unusually high volume of users trying to access the system at any given time, users will be placed in a queue and given an estimated time to file their complaint. This will allow users to keep their place online while preventing the system from running slowly.
Further help
The Unemployment Compensation Service Center will remain open during the transition between systems.
Representatives will be available to help people with problems or answer general questions.
The service center is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached by calling 1-888-313-7284 or by email to [email protected]
The online live chat feature will not be available during the transition period.
