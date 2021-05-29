Exxon Mobils Board of Directors is changing. What does this mean for investors

Text size





This commentary was posted recently by fund managers, research firms and market newsletter writers and was edited by Barrons.

Industry update

Wells fargo

May 27: The vast majority of upstream and integrated oil stocks have generated negative absolute returns over the past 10 years, while all have significantly underperformed major indices. Over the past decade,



Exxon Mobils



(ticker: XOM) the share price has returned -30% … Do you want more activism? Because it is certainly the way to more activism.

The dust has not fully settled in Las Colinas, Texas. Thus, we cannot be certain of the magnitude of the upcoming changes to the Exxons board of directors. According to the first results, the militant slate won two seats. We don’t see an accelerated change in renewables happening to Exxons’ strategy because activists will not constitute a majority regardless of the final numbers. At the margin, there will likely be more talk and investment in renewables, but massive adoption of wind and solar power seems unlikely. Expect more efforts and initiatives in bio / renewable fuels and more widespread commercialization of carbon neutral products of all kinds. (Exxons super-majors are already doing this) …

Dividend, Dividend, Dividend: In our experience, Exxon Mobil retail holders are focused on the dividend. We are very interested to hear about the board’s commitment to the dividend. We believe that a declaratory declaration in favor of the dividend in the days and weeks to come is important. The market has generally reacted negatively to oil and gas companies that cut their dividend payouts.

—Roger D. Read, Lauren Hendrix Walker, Thomas Link

The future of movie theaters

Blog

William blair

May 26: Theaters have been hit the hardest by the success of Covid-19, which has forced theaters to close for an extended period. This has allowed studios to experiment with new business models such as PVOD (pay video on demand), where a movie intended for theatrical release is broadcast directly to a streaming service for home viewing.

The current consensus is that theaters are likely to survive. However, movies shown in a movie theater are likely to be the blockbuster type with the potential to generate several hundred million dollars in revenue. Low budget, low potential income movies will most likely be shown direct on a streaming service.

Also, the time period that a movie is shown in a theaters will likely be much shorter, around 30 to 45 days, as around 90% of a movie’s box office revenue occurs in the first 30 days. After this period, the film would be shown on a streaming service. Streaming services need new content to help build loyalty and attract subscribers, so getting quick access to blockbusters will be a big factor.

—Jim Golan

S&P 500 target: 4620

Notes on investment policy in the United States

CFRA

CFRA Research

May 26: CFRA has raised its 12-month price target for the



S&P 500



at 4620, which represents a projected price appreciation of 10.3% from the May 25 close. This forecast incorporates historical precedent, fundamental forecasts and technical considerations. This updated forecast was largely influenced by the capitalization-weighted target price spreads by CFRA stock analysts for stocks covered by the S&P 500. Stock prices are expected to continue to be propelled by projections. increasingly encouraging global GDP growth and earnings per share, as the economy continues to emerge from the Covid crackdown. Enthusiasm is likely to be tempered, however, by a shrinking infrastructure package, slowing groundbreaking optimism, and lingering concerns about inflation and interest rates.

—Sam Stovall

RIP, technology price deflation

Daily note

TS Lombard

May 25: The chip shortage is adding to inflationary pressure and boosting the recovery of East Asian exporters. Although a secular change in demand is underway, the integration of semiconductors into the price of a much wider range of goods and services in integrated circuits and prices are still very cyclical. The boom will be followed by disinflationary pressure on prices, as new production comes on stream. Beyond the Cycle, as the chip supply chain divides and Moores’ Law slows down, a 20-year secular deflationary trend for semiconductors and the devices that use them is likely to come to a halt and can even be reversed.

Semiconductor price increases must continue to run. Industry estimates place the worst of the shortage in Q3 / Q4 2021, with supply / demand broadly in balance by Q2 2022. The pricing power will remain with chip makers as the Demand normalizes at a higher postpandemic level, with end users of all types carrying inventories and expanding capacity still in its infancy …

Moores’ Law, the observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years, has caused most of the quality-adjusted price drop. Performance doubled every two years, with marginal increases or even lower manufacturing costs due to the relocation of production. Moores’ law is coming to an end; As semiconductors get smaller and denser, the technical and capital intensity needed to improve performance has increased dramatically. Technical progress is possible, but the 50% drop in quality adjusted prices from the late 1990s to today will not be repeated.

The politicization of production will also add costs. We believe it is likely that the growing importance of semiconductors for economic and national security, coupled with the rivalry between the superpowers, will lead to a bifurcation of the current supply chain and eventually the production of chips in blocks. American and Chinese. Optimizing supply chains for geopolitical security is obviously less effective than a purely market-driven process. The cost of building and operating a factory in the United States is 40% higher than in China and 30% higher than in Korea or Taiwan. Taken together, political and technological changes can end a secular force of deflation, just as semiconductors are becoming a much more important part of economic activity.

—Rory Green

Australia Investment Allure

Paulsens point of view

The Leuthold Group

May 25: Like most international stock markets, Australia has lagged the United States for much of the past decade. A few key indicators now suggest that Australia may soon take the lead …

Compared to the United States, the Australian economy is more cyclically oriented and more sensitive to commodity prices. Over the past year, the three components that make up the Australian index, the relative performance of cyclical US stocks versus technology stocks, the Australian / US dollar exchange rate and the S&P 500 GSCI commodity price index raw have increased. The US dollar has weakened considerably against the Australian currency; US cyclical stocks did better while US tech stocks struggled; and commodity prices have soared around the world.

Is there something different this time? Since 1996, there has been a very close relationship between this indicator and the relative performance of Australian stocks. The favorable environment, a weak US dollar, cyclical market leadership and higher commodity prices could make Australia a good place to park a portion of your portfolio.

—James W. Paulsen

To be considered in this section, the material, along with the author’s name and address, should be sent to [email protected]