North Texas Lake businesses gear up for Memorial Day weekend – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Businesses along the lakes of North Texas are gearing up for what should be a busy Memorial Day weekend.

Like many other places, sales have been slow during the early stages of the pandemic at Augies Sunset Caf on Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth. Longtime employee Charlotte South is also the cafe owner’s sister, and she said business has recently started to pick up.

It just wasn’t normal, so we were very excited to start this weekend. Groups would start tonight throughout the weekend, South told NBC 5 on Friday.

Staff have worked hard to make sure they’re ready for the weekend, South said. They are currently operating at full capacity.

We have a surplus of everything. We have a big truck with all our food in it, a refrigerated truck, she said. So were ready.

Tammy Smith has lived by the lake for 15 years and for her a visit to Augies Sunset Caf never gets old.

Were really excited to take the kids out on the water. We’ve played with them before and stuck in the house forever, it’s time to get out there and enjoy life, Smith said. That’s why we couldn’t wait. We got out as early as possible today.

While regular and longtime customers have supported the cafe during the pandemic, South said a business like theirs depended on traffic on the lake. This includes people who come to the lake for boating or fishing, she said.

We have a lot of other people on the lake now that are open so hopefully it’s going to be a good year for all of us, South said.

Nearby, William Smith with Eagle Mountain Tackle & Bait said they also expected a rush of customers this weekend and restocked their inventory. Smith said their business had not suffered much during the pandemic as many people sought out activities that could be conducted remotely, such as fishing.

However, Smith said they were delayed by last winter.

We want people to come and fish, have fun and have a good time. Bring your kids and be safe, he said.

For more information on Eagle Mountain Lake, Click here.

Rainy days flooded the lakes of North Texas and some parks, such as Joe Pool Lake, were closed.

Tables were still underwater on Friday at Hidden Cove in the Colony on Lake Lewisville, but the area is open to the public.

Campsites were filling up and the cabins were sold out on Friday.

Jon Reich manages DFW Surf and says he’s up for the rush this weekend.

“In fact, we’ve doubled most of our inventory just to make sure we have enough for what’s to come because everyone is ready to come out after COVID. Everyone is on top. J ‘ I’m done, “said Reich. .