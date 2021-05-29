Business
North Texas Lake businesses gear up for Memorial Day weekend – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Businesses along the lakes of North Texas are gearing up for what should be a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Like many other places, sales have been slow during the early stages of the pandemic at Augies Sunset Caf on Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth. Longtime employee Charlotte South is also the cafe owner’s sister, and she said business has recently started to pick up.
It just wasn’t normal, so we were very excited to start this weekend. Groups would start tonight throughout the weekend, South told NBC 5 on Friday.
Staff have worked hard to make sure they’re ready for the weekend, South said. They are currently operating at full capacity.
We have a surplus of everything. We have a big truck with all our food in it, a refrigerated truck, she said. So were ready.
Tammy Smith has lived by the lake for 15 years and for her a visit to Augies Sunset Caf never gets old.
Were really excited to take the kids out on the water. We’ve played with them before and stuck in the house forever, it’s time to get out there and enjoy life, Smith said. That’s why we couldn’t wait. We got out as early as possible today.
While regular and longtime customers have supported the cafe during the pandemic, South said a business like theirs depended on traffic on the lake. This includes people who come to the lake for boating or fishing, she said.
We have a lot of other people on the lake now that are open so hopefully it’s going to be a good year for all of us, South said.
Nearby, William Smith with Eagle Mountain Tackle & Bait said they also expected a rush of customers this weekend and restocked their inventory. Smith said their business had not suffered much during the pandemic as many people sought out activities that could be conducted remotely, such as fishing.
However, Smith said they were delayed by last winter.
We want people to come and fish, have fun and have a good time. Bring your kids and be safe, he said.
For more information on Eagle Mountain Lake, Click here.
Rainy days flooded the lakes of North Texas and some parks, such as Joe Pool Lake, were closed.
Tables were still underwater on Friday at Hidden Cove in the Colony on Lake Lewisville, but the area is open to the public.
Campsites were filling up and the cabins were sold out on Friday.
Jon Reich manages DFW Surf and says he’s up for the rush this weekend.
“In fact, we’ve doubled most of our inventory just to make sure we have enough for what’s to come because everyone is ready to come out after COVID. Everyone is on top. J ‘ I’m done, “said Reich. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]