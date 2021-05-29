Business
Retail Frenzy Raises Three of Asia’s Best Performing Stock Markets
Three of Asia’s top performing stock markets this year are also those where individual investors play outsized roles, underscoring the growing influence of retail traders around the world.
Nowhere is this more evident than inVietnam, where individuals represent around 90% of turnover and the VN Index jumped 20% in 2021, the highest rate among the region’s major benchmarks. Not far behind are the technological powers of South Korea and Taiwan, where stock indexes have gained more than 10%. Retail traders are responsible for around 75% of transactions in Korea and around 70% of turnover In Taiwan.
The recoveries came even as foreign investors were net sellers in all three markets this year.
The global retail investment boom that set in during the pandemic continues amid new outbreaks of the virus in Asia this year, with new movement restrictions forcing more people in the market to supplement lost income or to compensate for the meager interest they can get. on savings bank accounts. The proliferation of inexpensive trading apps on smartphones and mobile devices remains a key catalyst for the trend.
“Retail traders will continue to be a significant force in the market as they acquire trading and investing knowledge and skills,” said Margaret Yang, strategist at DailyFX in Singapore. They can also lead to episodes of “greater market volatility due to the” herd effect “,” she warned.
This is somewhat evident from the recent market activity in Taiwan, where an outbreak of virus cases saw the benchmarkdive earlier this month to cap its worst weekly drop since March 2020, to reverse most of those losses over the next two weeks.
Meanwhile in the United States, where the S&P 500 index is near a record high, some individual investors seem to have decided to turn off their trading apps and put their money in relatively less risky assets as the vaccine rollout allows the reopening of offices, restaurants and bars.
LILY:Retail traders are now putting their money in boring stock ETFs
Not just them
But then, retail is not the only driver of these better performing markets in Asia.
Vietnam, Korea and Taiwan have also benefited from their economies’ export prospects as global vaccine deployments boost confidence around the world.
Shipments from Korea jumped 53.3% in the first 20 days of this month from a year earlier. Taiwan exportsbeat estimates in April amid rising sales of semiconductors and other electronic components. Vietnam, which is also battling a nationwide virus outbreak, is seenprofiting most in Asia from a rebound in the US economy thanks to a massive stimulus.
Some analysts warn that retail traders may not be able to keep up with the hectic pace of recent months.
“The volumes were three, four, five or even – the case in Taiwan was six times – the trading volumes we saw in 2016,” said Jonathan Garner, chief emerging markets strategist for Asia. from Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong. “When you have that degree of volume boost, it’s unlikely to be lasting.”
Vietnam
In Vietnam, local investors have stepped up as foreign investors reduced their holdings this year.
Limited investment choices for individuals, relatively low interest rates and the growth of local brokerage services were cited as reasons for these changes.
“We expect high levels of activity to be sustained as long as bank deposit rates remain trending down,” said Stephen McKeever, head of the institutional clients division of Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp.
LILY:Frenzied retail investors bring the load back on Vietnamese stocks
Quynh Cao, director of institutional sales at SSI Securities Corp., said she is on alert for a possible market correction and is closely monitoring any new and serious spread of the coronavirus.
Taiwan
Taiwan has seen increased participation of individual traders since regulators openedodd lot stock trading in October of last year which made high priced stocks likeTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is more investable for individuals, especially the younger generations, according to Patrick Chen, head of Taiwan research at CLSA.
While foreign investors sold Taiwanese stocks in May, the average turnover stands at $ 17.9 billion, more than 30% above the daily average this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Another boost could be underway, with the Taiwan Stock Exchange and Taipei Stock Exchange planning to relax work-from-home rules for stock and bond trading to make it easier market activity,according to people familiar with the subject.
LILY:Taiwan Should Relax WFH Stock and Bond Trading Rules
South Korea
Retail traders in Korea have been big buyers of tech and biotech stocks. Despite the recent lifting of a short selling ban and several days of net selling by individual investors over the past week, some expect them to remain influential.
Any weakness in sentiment is now likely to be “temporary” and retail traders will likely continue to add large-cap exporters such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. to their holdings, analyst Han Jiyoung said. at Kiwoom Securities Co ..
