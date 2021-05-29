Ibere ​​Pharmaceuticals Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Postponement of Quarterly Report | state

PHILADELPHIA CREAM, May 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: IBER) (the “Company”) announced today that it received notice on May 25, 2021 of the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to its failure to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10- Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange.
As set out in the company’s Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, at April 12, 2021 SEC staff has issued the “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (” SPAC “)” (the “SEC Statement”). In the SEC statement, SEC staff expressed their view that certain terms and conditions common to PSPC warrants may require that warrants be classified as liabilities on PSPC’s balance sheet rather than as equity. On issue on March 2, 2021, the outstanding warrants (“warrants”) to purchase Class A common shares of the Company have been recognized as equity on the Company’s balance sheet. After discussion and evaluation, the company concluded that its warrants should be presented as liabilities at the IPO date, at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value to be recognized in its financial statements at each period. reporting. Given the scope of the process of evaluating the impact of the SEC statement on the financial statements of the company, including whether the changes necessary to align the financial statements of the company with the requirements set out in the SEC statement will have an impact. Significantly impacting the quarterly report, the company was unable to complete and file Form 10-Q by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
The company continues to work diligently to prepare and file the quarterly report as soon as reasonably possible. Under NYSE rules, the company generally has six months after receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the maintain listing standard, subject to any extension by the NYSE. The company complies with all other NYSE continuous listing standards.
About Ibere Pharmaceuticals
Ibere Pharmaceuticals is a newly formed special purpose acquisition company which completed its IPO in March 2021, raise $ 138 million in the product. Directed by Osagie O. Imasogie, Lisa gray and Zoltan Kerekes, Ibere Pharmaceuticals was created to acquire, manage and develop strong international brand portfolios that operate in markets around the world. Company executives have built transformational growth businesses by leveraging the deep industrial relationships developed using their People Are The Currency Of Life (PATCOL) philosophy and applying their in-depth knowledge of pharmaceutical operations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the final prospectus for the initial public offering. of the Company filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.
Media contacts
Jonathan keehner / Kate thompson / Tanner Kaufman
Joel frankAnd Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibere-pharmaceuticals-receives-expected-nyse-notice-regarding-delayed-quarterly-report-301301928.html
SOURCE Ibere Pharmaceuticals