Big Oils Bad Week is good news for investors

Text size





Big Oil suffered a triple setback on Wednesday, but its loss could move the industry forward in a way that will benefit energy companies and their shareholders.





Exxon Mobil



(ticker: XOM) lost at least two seats on the board of Engine No. 1, a novice investment fund committed to improving the company’s financial discipline and moving it towards a net issuance strategy zero by 2050. On the same day, a Dutch court ordered European energy giant



Royal Dutch Shell



(RDS.A) to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% net by 2030. And, to



Chevrons



(CVX), shareholders backed a non-binding proposal to ask the company to reduce carbon emissions generated by the use of its products. Carbon dioxide emissions have been implicated in climate change.

Gone are the days when oil companies could delay responding to calls for change or implementing them at a slow and cautious pace. For Exxon, in particular, the defeat could lead to a shift. For years, the company has behaved as if hydrocarbons would remain the cornerstone of global energy plans indefinitely and spent accordingly, spending huge sums to find and develop new oil and gas opportunities around the world. Wednesday’s shareholder vote suggests that Exxon will now start planning more seriously for an oil-free future, even if that future is still a long way off.

Exxons’ capital spending totaled $ 21.4 billion in 2020, down almost $ 10 billion from 2019, but only $ 4 billion below 2018 spending. Average capital, meanwhile, peaked in 2008 at over 34%. Last year, as demand for oil slumped amid the coronavirus pandemic and crude prices fell, it fell to less than 9.3%.

Exxon also pays around $ 15 billion a year in dividends. Last year the cash flow was negative and the company borrowed to cover the payment. Long-term debt stood at some $ 47.2 billion at the end of 2020, more than double the $ 20.5 billion on the books at the end of 2018.

In the short term, keeping its dividend yield close to 6% seemed like the right move for Exxon. Its stocks have returned 27% in the past 12 months, while European supermajors, such as Shell and



BP



(BP), saw their shares fall after cutting their payouts in 2020. In the longer term, however, Exxon was not a winner: the stock only returned 0.5% per year over the course of the year. decade, including reinvested dividends, lagging behind the S&P 500 average annual return indices by 14.5% and rival Chevrons by 4.1%.

It was this kind of poor performance that attracted the No.1 engine, which was launched in December 2020 by Chris James with around $ 250 million. The fund bought 0.02% of the Exxons shares. In February he sent a letter to Exxons board, saying the oil giant needs a more disciplined capital allocation strategy, improved long-term strategic planning, executive compensation more aligned with shareholders and a board of directors with the skills, experience and independence necessary to achieve these goals. Additionally, he sought to topple four Exxon directors, arguing that the board needs new voices to focus on issues posed by climate change.

Such requests from a little-known company would have been laughable just a few years ago. But some of the Engineers board nominees have secured backing from investment titans, such as the California State Teachers Retirement System, or Calstrs; the Church of England investment fund; the California Public Employees Retirement System; and the New York State Pension Pool. Proxy consulting firms have also backed some of the No.1 engine nominees, as has



Black rock



(BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, which owns 6.6% of Exxons shares.

E = Estimate Source: Bloomberg

Exxon said in a statement after Wednesday’s vote that it looks forward to working with the new directors. He also acknowledged the conversations he has had with shareholders on finding low-carbon solutions, improving costs and increasing profits. The company said it had significantly reduced its emissions and planned further reductions. Shareholders have told us today that they want to continue these efforts, and we are well positioned to respond, said Darren Woods, CEO of Exxons.

Exxon did not respond to Barrons requests for comments. However, in a Barrons interview in early May, Woods defended the qualifications of Exxons’ current board members and the company’s long history in carbon and hydrogen capture and storage technologies.

Newsletter Sign-Up Magazine of this week This weekly email has a full list of stories and other articles in this week’s magazine. Saturday morning ET.

Now, Exxon, Chevron and Shell are more motivated to embrace the coming transition of the energy sector. And they will. While eco-friendly proposals were once seen as expensive distractions, investors now realize that the cost of doing nothing in a low-carbon world is potentially too high. We believe these events are consistent with a pattern of heightened shareholder awareness and climate concern, [and] the potential for inaction to raise companies’ cost of capital and potentially inhibit or slow value creation, wrote James West, analyst at Evercore ISI, Thursday.

Exxons shares have risen 40%, to $ 58.37, since the No.1 Engine went public with its activist campaign, topping a 28% gain in the



Energy Select Sector SPDR



fund (XLE). Of course, a 45% recovery in crude prices helped, but the prospect of greater capital discipline and a greater focus on renewable energy sources also attracted investors. Engine # 1 won’t control the Exxons board, but its influence could help the stock grow even more.

Write to Carleton english at [email protected]