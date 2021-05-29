Business
AMC’s short sellers took a $ 1.2 billion blow after stocks rally
Street performers in Minnie Mouse costumes walk past an AMC theater at night in the Times Square neighborhood of New York City on October 15, 2020.
Amir Hamja | Bloomberg | Getty Images
According to data from S3 Partners, investors shorting the stock meme AMC Entertainment lost $ 1.23 billion over the past week, as stocks have risen more than 116% since Monday, according to data from S3 Partners.
The rally calmed down on Friday night after AMC stock soared to 38% during early morning trading. Shares closed at $ 26.12 per share on Friday, down from $ 13.68 on Monday. At its peak, the stock reached $ 36.72 per share.
AMC was by far the most active stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, as more than 650 million shares changed hands. Its 30-day average trading volume is just over 100 million shares, according to FactSet.
With 450 million shares outstanding, the entire company changed hands almost 1.5 times during Friday’s trading day.
The so-called short cover could help AMC’s massive rally this week. The company has shorted about 20% of its outstanding shares, compared to an average of 5% short interest in a typical U.S. stock, S3 Partners said.
When a strongly shorted stock climbs rapidly, short sellers are forced to buy back borrowed stocks to close their short position and reduce losses. Forced purchases tend to fuel the rally even more.
AMC’s new retail investors, who represent 3.2 million people, held about 80% of the company’s 450 million outstanding shares as of March 11, AMC reported earlier this month. Their efforts, which increased in January, pushed the stock to $ 20 a share, from $ 5, and allowed AMC to reduce debt by around $ 600 million.
The agenda of retail investors has been to keep AMC alive and “stick” it to hedge funds, an analyst told CNBC.
The more than 1,100% jump in AMC shares since January has defied the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. AMC’s business has been under extreme stress. It has roughly $ 5 billion in debt and has had to defer $ 450 million in rental payments as its income largely dried up during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Theaters were closed for several months to help stop the spread of the virus, and when the company reopened, few consumers felt comfortable attending screenings and movie studios withheld new releases. .
As film business rebounds, AMC continues to face strong headwinds. Although the company ended the first quarter with $ 1 billion in cash, the most it has ever had in its 100-year history, that money will only keep it afloat until 2022, unless that the public does not come back en masse to make up for months without income.
While initial box office revenue is promising, the fundamentals of the film business have changed over the past year, including theatrical capacity, release dates shared with streaming services, and the number days the films are shown.
“Whatever really matters here in the long run, this company will never make cash again,” Rich Greenfield, co-founder of LightShed Partners, said Friday morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “They will never generate cash with their current capital structure. Seven times pre-pandemic EBITDA. It is now trading at 25 times EBITDA right now and it is in a bad position today with the changing industry. This defies all logic.
On the last day of 2019, AMC had a market value of $ 751.87 million. That value stood at around $ 11.9 billion on Friday, according to FactSet data.
CNBC Yun li contributed to this report.
