AMC’s short sellers took a $ 1.2 billion blow after stocks rally

According to data from S3 Partners, investors shorting the stock meme AMC Entertainment lost $ 1.23 billion over the past week, as stocks have risen more than 116% since Monday, according to data from S3 Partners.

The rally calmed down on Friday night after AMC stock soared to 38% during early morning trading. Shares closed at $ 26.12 per share on Friday, down from $ 13.68 on Monday. At its peak, the stock reached $ 36.72 per share.

AMC was by far the most active stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, as more than 650 million shares changed hands. Its 30-day average trading volume is just over 100 million shares, according to FactSet.

With 450 million shares outstanding, the entire company changed hands almost 1.5 times during Friday’s trading day.

The so-called short cover could help AMC’s massive rally this week. The company has shorted about 20% of its outstanding shares, compared to an average of 5% short interest in a typical U.S. stock, S3 Partners said.

When a strongly shorted stock climbs rapidly, short sellers are forced to buy back borrowed stocks to close their short position and reduce losses. Forced purchases tend to fuel the rally even more.

AMC’s new retail investors, who represent 3.2 million people, held about 80% of the company’s 450 million outstanding shares as of March 11, AMC reported earlier this month. Their efforts, which increased in January, pushed the stock to $ 20 a share, from $ 5, and allowed AMC to reduce debt by around $ 600 million.