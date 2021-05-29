Electric scooters and e-bikes are returning to the streets of Calgary

Electric scooters are back in Calgary.

After two years of piloting shared mobility technology, the city chose Bird and Neuron, which offer a combined fleet of 1,500 electric scooters available for hire throughout the year, depending on the weather.

Seven companies have applied to operate in Calgary. The expert panel responsible for selecting a winning bid used a points system to review entries, including former local operator Lime. In the end, Bird and Neuro came out on top.

“One of our jobs as a city is to offer a choice of mobility to our citizens,” says Coun. Said Evan Woolley. “These scooters are exactly that kind of choice. We’ve seen them be very popular.”

Woolley added that there were economic benefits to having these businesses in Calgary.

Bird has chosen Calgary for its operational headquarters and the company’s scooters are assembled and serviced in the city.

“All of our supply chains are exhausted in Calgary,” said Bird Canada CEO Alexandra Petre. “We have deeply rooted ourselves here and are very happy to continue to grow in the city of Calgary.”

Calgary now has two electric scooter operators, Bird and Neuro. (Helen Pike / CBC)

Bird will bring 45 jobs to the city.

Neuron, which mainly focuses on the New Zealand and Australian markets, chose Calgary as the number one city in North America.

“I think it’s great to be here in Calgary,” said Ankush Karwal, director of operations for Canada. “The pilot project last year was a great success. At the same time, we think the regulated markets have worked very well for us.”

Neuron will employ approximately 75 people in the city, establishing a warehouse to support operations in Calgary.

During the two-year pilot project, scooters were only allowed in protected traffic lanes, on the city’s trail system, and on sidewalks. The rules have since changed to allow electric scooters on quiet roads, which the city says will help limit pedestrian-scooter conflicts.

Neuron now operates in Calgary with 750 electric scooters for rent. (Helen Pike / CBC)

“The way we’ve referred to this in the bylaw is streets that don’t have lane markings,” said Andrew Sedor, a transportation planning strategist. “So if the sidewalks are empty, you are allowed to drive there. But try to stick to quiet roads. If there is a bike path, please take the bike path. And then our bike paths.”

Woolley added that his concern about electric scooters on the streets was the potential for injuries and accidents, which is why he said it was important for the city to continue investing in protected lane infrastructure.

“Cycle paths are no longer just cycle paths. These are avenues of mobility, ”said Woolley. “I think Calgarians are tired of the divisive conversation around mobility avenues. They support them. The business community supports them, and we need to build more of them.”

This year, e-bikes will also be rolled out again in Calgary after a long hiatus. Details are yet to come, but there could be around 100 available for each company.

“We actually think Calgary is leading the way in a lot of departments in terms of mobility solutions,” said Petre. “We actually think there will be a strong uptake of bicycles in Calgary.”