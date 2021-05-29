Xigem Technologies announces its results for the first quarter of 2021

The MarketWatch News department was not involved in the creation of this content.

Toronto, Ontario, May 28, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“following“or the”Company“), a technology provider to the emerging remote economy, released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021The first quarter 2021 financial results are the first the company has filed since reverse takeover transaction (“RTO“) on March 5, 2021. All figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights of the first quarter

The main milestones achieved during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 are as follows:

The company’s shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 15 and began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on March 19.

Letter of Intent (“ LAW “) in order to further market the software as a patented service of the Company (“ SaaS “) The iAgent cloud software platform with Insurance Supermarket Inc. marking the company’s entry into the US $ 3 billion global insurance technology market. [1]

ACT to improve its patented iAgent SaaS platform for consumer packaged products (“ GIC “) and service provider FluBusters Inc. marking the company’s potential entry into the US $ 1.5 trillion GPC market. [2]

Entered the US $ 17 billion digital logistics space [3] with a letter of intent to acquire 21% of Israel-based Shipit.to, whose patented shipment tracking solution enables real-time tracking of goods by land, sea or air.

The company expects to begin recognizing revenue by the third quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2021 results included $ 1.2 million of RTO transaction costs, of which $ 1.1 million was non-cash and non-cash stock compensation of $ 1.0 million, contributing to a net loss of $ 2.4 million in the quarter.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $ 1.9 million in cash and no long-term debt.

Later highlights

Company announcements made after the end of the first quarter of 2021 include the following:

Established an advisory board to advise the officers and directors of the company, and appointed Avi Greenspoon, leading M&A and securities lawyer, private equity leader Wei Lin and publisher and marketing entrepreneur Carli Posner as initial members.

ACT to enhance its patented iAgent SaaS technology platform for commercial bakery Baketree Inc., potentially helping to advance the company in the CPG market.

Announcing its intention to launch an “out-of-the-box” version of its patented iAgent SaaS platform, thereby expanding its addressable market in the US $ 80 billion customer relationship management software market [4] by targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (“ SME “) space.

LOI announced the acquisition of the assets of peer-to-peer payment application FOOi, marking the company’s potential entry into the US $ 1.5 trillion mobile payments market.[5]

“We are pleased with our initial momentum since becoming a publicly traded company. In less than three months, Xigem is well on its way to establishing a presence in multiple high growth verticals,” said Brian Kalish, co -Founder and CEO of Xigem. “The common theme of the past few months has been an attempt to leverage the broad applicability of our technology to businesses and consumers as they navigate the ever-changing opportunities within a rapidly growing remote economy. . Our vision is to continue to develop our innovative intellectual property portfolio, while targeting clients in a growing range of industries through our patented iAgent technology. “

The Company’s financial statements and MD&A will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at the following address: SEDAR.com.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging remote economy of nearly a trillion business operations. , consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools to thrive in a wide range of remote work, learning and processing environments.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact can be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) the completion of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of the assets of FOOi Inc .; (ii) the closing of the Company’s previously announced strategic investment in Shipit.to; (iii) revenue generation from the third quarter of 2021; and (iv) the Company’s ability to continue to enrich its intellectual property portfolio and to recruit new clients. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and factors include, but are not limited to (i) unforeseen events which may arise after the date hereof, which may affect the Company’s plans to continue the aforementioned acquisition and strategic investment, and (ii ) the inability of the Company to secure or maintain regulatory, trading and / or other approvals necessary to continue its business operations as proposed. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions on which this forward-looking information is based are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations on which they are placed. gone happen. This information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those expected. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable titles. laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other parameters presented herein are not intended to serve as indications or projections for the periods mentioned herein or for any future period, and in particular, past performance is not an indication. Indicator of future results and results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative and does not constitute an estimate, forecast or projection of the future results of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

