Dividend 15 Split Corp. II establishes shares in the market





TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (the company) announces that it has implemented a market share program (ATM program) that allows the company to issue shares of the Company to the public from time to time at the discretion of the Company, effective until June 7, 2023 unless terminated prior to that date by the Company. Class A shares or preferred shares sold under the ATM program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or any other market in Canada on which the Class A shares and preferred shares are listed. , listed or otherwise traded on the prevailing market. price at time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM program will be made in accordance with the terms of a share distribution agreement dated May 19, 2021 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the underwriter for account). Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made through market distributions as defined in NI 44-102. Shelf distributions on the TSX or on any market for Class A shares and preferred shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and the Preferred Shares will be distributed at market prices in effect at the time of the sale, prices may vary from buyer to buyer during the distribution period. The ATM program is offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated May 19, 2021 to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated May 6, 2021. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $ 100,000,000. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using such advisor’s contact information or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the ATM program in accordance with the Company’s investment objectives and strategies, subject to the Company’s investment restrictions. The Company invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend paying stocks: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation, Enbridge Inc., Sun Life Financial Inc., TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation. Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions expect, intend, will and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to to the society. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the uncertainty. inherent in these statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statement or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect such information, except as required by law. ‘required. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with investing in mutual funds. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the documents publicly filed by Companys which are available at www.sedar.com. Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com [email protected]

