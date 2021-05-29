IPO activity heats up ahead of holiday weekend





Registration activity picked up a bit over the holiday weekend, adding to the count since the start of the year. – related initial public offering (IPO) announcements, overtaken by the 27 banking issues. The headlines turned when Paymentus hit the market, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with an approximate 40% jump from its stock market debut to end the day at $ 28.61, up from its issue price of $ 21. Paymentus CEO Dushyant Sharma told Karen Webster that bill payment platforms and modernization can transform the model into an expense management mindset through an instant payment network. He told PYMNTS that a relatively concentrated number of monthly bills, 10 of which accounted for 58% of household spending, at $ 4.6 trillion in the United States alone. Elsewhere, Flywire also went public, announcing its IPO at $ 24 per share, the upper limit of its price range of $ 22 to $ 24 per share, as has been reported. As the weekend approached, the company's shares were trading at just under $ 34. Also last week,FortuneRise Acquisition, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $ 85 million in an IPO. In what could be a sign of persistent headwinds (or at least speed) among PSPCs, as Renaissance Capital reports, EG Acquisition, a blank check company, last week went public, raising $ 225 million, but offering, as the site noted, 2.5 million units less than expected. SPAC slowdown in the maps? In a written exchange interview with PYMNTs, David Erickson, Wharton Principal Investigator and Senior Lecturer in Finance, and author of an article titled Will 2020 be considered the year of the SPAC bubble? said the slowdown in PSPC registrations comes as the market has been overheated by the hype in certain industries (i.e., early-career EV companies) that may have been able to forecast aggressively (thanks to the SPAC combination process); and in many cases, these companies did not meet these forecasts; and prompted significant arbitrage of many of the more speculative PSPC stocks. He noted that with a nod to statements from SEC staff and bulletins released in the spring, I expect the SEC to become more aggressive on regulating PSPCs. The only thing that probably delayed this was the transition to the new administration in early 2021 and the recent approval of the new SEC commissioner. and a potential liability similar to that faced by companies in the IPO process.











