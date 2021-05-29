A week of big hits for Big Oil





For environmentalists, it was a week of victories. For the oil and gas companies they defeated, as well as for Alberta and other parts of Canada that depend on the energy industry, the week brought new uncertainties.

In a shocked surprise, a tiny hedge fund, backed by a coalition of environmentally conscious investors, has managed to persuade other Exxon Mobil shareholders to elect two directors who it hopes will keep it away. company from its traditional activity towards clean energy sources. My colleagues Peter Eavis and Cliff Krauss (a former Toronto correspondent for the New York Times) wrote that the vote was the culmination of years of activist efforts to force the oil giant to change its environmental policies and approach.

[Read: Climate Activists Defeat Exxon in Push for Clean Energy] Giant is no exaggeration when it comes to Exxon Mobil, which had sales of $ 265 billion in 2019. It operates worldwide. Here in Canada, he controls Imperial Oil, the owner of the Esso brand, which owns interests in three oil sands operations and owns refineries, pipelines and chemical plants. Unlike some energy companies based in Europe, Exxon has generally viewed renewables as a losing proposition, instead investing money in activities like deep water exploration off Guyana and shale drilling in Texas and in New Mexico. But environmentalists also dealt a blow to one of these European oil companies, Royal Dutch Shell, this week. A Dutch court ruled that Shell was forced to reduce carbon dioxide emissions of its business by 45% by the end of 2030, from 2019 levels. Shell had previously announced a 2050 target to achieve net zero emissions, but the decision, if upheld, will force it to step up its efforts. . [Read: A Dutch court rules that Shell must step up its climate change efforts.]

Also this week, there was another sign that demand for oil may fall faster than expected. Ford, which just unveiled a fully electric version of its full-size F-150 pickup truck, Canada’s best-selling vehicle since 2009, said it now expects electric cars and trucks to account for 40% of its production at the end of the decade. To that end, the company said it would spend $ 30 billion to develop them over the five years ending in 2025, up from $ 22 billion.

What does all of this mean for the energy industry? In the case of Exxon, Peter and Cliff wrote that it is not clear whether activists can achieve their dual purpose of reducing emissions that warm the planet and increasing Exxon’s earnings and stock price. The potential tensions between these goals could doom investor efforts to transform the business and the oil industry. [Read: Activists Crashed Exxons Board, but Forcing Change Will Be Hard] The Shell decision only applies to the company’s Dutch operations. But it is widely anticipated that it will prompt other environmental groups in other countries to launch similar cases. Either way, Andrew Leach, an energy and environmental economist and associate professor at the Alberta School of Business at the University of Alberta, told me that the Canadian oil industry would ignore events of this week at their own risk. Things are moving so fast, he said. Last year’s sustainability strategy is dated roughly before the ink is dry yet.

Suncor, the company behind Petro-Canada and Alberta’s largest oil sands company, unveiled its emission reduction plan this week. It is certainly ambitious. Suncor said it will reduce its emissions by 35% by 2030 (again, compared to 2019) while increasing the amount of oil it produces. The announcement made it the first major oil sands company to set a target for total emissions reductions rather than simple efficiency improvements. Some of the reductions will come from carbon capture and storage technologies, an approach that will likely require government subsidies, likely through tax credits. Further gains will come from things like burning cleaner fuel, rather than carbon-intensive coke, to create the large amounts of steam used to separate petroleum bitumen from its surrounding sand, as well as investing in the process. cleaner hydrogen production. All of this involves spending money.

Professor Leach said there was no absolute way to gauge the realism of Suncors’ plan to cut emissions and increase production during a period of steadily shrinking oil demand. A lot of what underlies part of it all, whether it’s Suncor or some other company, is that they imagined that everything can go on as before, he said. So we were going to continue to do what we were doing on the refining, upgrading and retail side. And I was going to invest in cleaner hydrogen production to do this. But there is, he says, a big but: What does my business model look like in a net zero world? This is where things get really complex. The answer to this depends on where oil prices are going, a destination so uncertain that Professor Leach is unwilling to make a forecast. The carbon tax is getting all the heat and light, he said. But really what Fundamentally changed the value of oil sands projects is a massive drop in long-term expectations for the value of oil. We have this huge unknown, so basically all of these questions boil down to: What do you think the price of oil will be? Trans Canada

Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten. How are we?

We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected] Do you like this email?

Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos