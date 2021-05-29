Relaxation of Covid restrictions raises sentiments on Qatar Stock Exchange





The rushed gain after the government announced the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions has had a profound effect in raising sentiments on the Qatar Stock Exchange, particularly in the latter part of this week.

Significantly weakened net selling pressure from foreign institutions and a bullish outlook from foreign individuals led the Qatar 20-stock index to hit a high of 0.65% this week, which saw the global rating agency Standard and Poor’s credit consider Qatar’s public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to be the lowest among Gulf countries this year.

Industrial, consumer goods and real estate counters saw above-average demand this week, which saw Qatar’s industrial production index rise 1.4% month-on-month to the next in March.

Over 54% of constituents traded extended the gains to investors as Doha Bank signed a liquidity provisioning agreement with Group Securities.

Arab funds were seen as slightly bullish this week, which saw Qatar’s commercial bank record approximately 12% year-on-year asset growth in April 2021 thanks to double-digit growth in public sector credit and of domestic debt.

The weakening of net profit bookings of Gulf individuals also had its say in the stock market this week, which saw a total of $ 1.15 million QATR sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan, valued at $ 2.2 million. of QR, change hands on 98 transactions.

Domestic funds and Arab individuals were seen as net sellers this week, however, which saw a total of 369,469 Doha Bank sponsored QETFs valued at QR 3.86 million out of 54 transactions.

Market capitalization saw an increase of over QR 2 billion or 0.33% to QR 624.19 billion, mostly in microcap segments this week, which saw the industrials and consumer goods sectors together constitute about 63% of the total volume of trade.

The industrial sector index rose by 2.03%, that of consumer goods and services (1.66%) and real estate (1.16%); while telecoms fell 1.58%, insurance (0.45%), transport (0.44%) and banking and financial services (0.23%) this week, which saw the qatari stock exchange give top priority to digitization.

The main winners included Salam International Investment, Investment Holding Group, Al Khaleej Takaful, Barwa, Industries Qatar, Dlala, Woqod, Al Meera Consumer Goods, Aamal Company, QLM, Nakilat and Gulf Warehousing this week, which saw the Qatalum joint venture signing to 50% of Qamco. a pact with General Electric to provide five advanced gas line upgrade packages, maintenance services for a period of 15 years for its power plant equipment and a suite of cybersecurity solutions.

Nonetheless, Ooredoo, Milaha, Mannai Corporation, Doha Bank, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatari Investors Group, Alijarah Holding, Baladna, Gulf International Services and Qamco were among the losers this week.

The industrial sector represented 34% of the total volume of trade, consumer goods and services (28%), banks and financial services (19%), real estate (12%), telecommunications (3%), transport (2%) and insurance (1%) this week.

In terms of value, the share of the industrial sector stands at 35% of the total, banks and financial services (34%), consumer goods and services (15%), real estate (7%), telecoms (4%), transport ( 3%) and insurance (2%) this week.

Net purchases by foreign individuals increased significantly to QR 15.01 million from QR 1.71 million in the week ended May 20.

Arab funds became net sellers to the tune of QR 0.4 million against net profit takers of QR 0.15 million a week ago.

Net sales of foreign institutions fell sharply to QR 45.94 million from QR 202.46 million the previous week.

Gulf retail net sales edged down to QR 1.16 million from QR 1.52 million in the week ended May 20.

However, domestic funds were net sellers of QR 49.31 million against net buyers of QR 73.62 million a week ago.

Arab individuals became net sellers to the tune of QR 2.14 million against net buyers of QR 27.89 million in the previous week.

Net purchases by Qatari investors weakened considerably to QR 68.3 million from QR 80.64 million in the week ended May 20.

Net purchases by Gulf institutions have dropped significantly to QR 14.7 million from QR 20.11 million a week ago.

Total trading volume increased 46% to 1.15 billion shares, value 61% to QR 3.06 billion, and transactions increased 21% to 55,450.

The transport sector trade volume more than doubled to 23.88 million shares and the value also more than doubled to QR 88.87 million on 26% growth deals to 2,062.

The telecommunications sector’s trade volume more than doubled to 34.17 million shares, and the value nearly doubled to QR 108.5 million after a 60% increase in transactions to 3,120.

The trade volume of the consumer goods and services sector more than doubled to 327.28 million shares and the value also more than doubled to QR 475.36 million on a 61% expansion of transactions to 9069.

The insurance sector saw a 70% increase in trading volume to 16.54 million shares, 61% in value to QR 53.92 million and 48% in transactions to 1,379.

The industrial sector’s trade volume soared 47% to 394.86 million shares, a value of 55% to QR 1.09 billion, and transactions by 14% to 18,259.

The banking and financial services sector saw an expansion of 38% in trading volume to 219.75 million shares, 74% in value to 1.04 billion QR and 11% in transactions to 16,900.

However, the market saw a 22% contraction in real estate trade volume to 135.2 million shares and 16% in value to QR 213 million, but on a 6% jump in deals to 4,661.







