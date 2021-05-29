Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group launches IPO on the SSE STAR market, giving new impetus to the global wind industry





Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group filed its IPO application on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2020. After nearly a year of preparation, the company was successfully enrolled in the SSE Sci-Tech Innovation Council shortly after an online tour.

“The proceeds from the IPO will help Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group develop new products and technologies, build new foundations, accelerate digital transformation and strengthen overall product testing capability. It will strengthen our plan to to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage and create new growth opportunities by expanding investment in aftermarket services and smart manufacturing.In addition, it will also serve to optimize the capital structure to build capacity anti-risk business, ”said Jin Xiaolong, chairman of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group. Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group IPO announcement comes against the backdrop of From China commit to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The IPO will further align the strength and expertise of the company in wind power with From China energy transformation strategy with the aim of redefining the role of wind power in the renewable energy sector. A leader in From China offshore wind turbine industry, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group is one of the world’s wind power plants, with its activities covering the design, manufacture, operation and maintenance services of wind turbines, investment and the development of wind farms. Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has developed a product technology roadmap that combines product licensing, secondary development, strategic cooperation and independent R&D. The company has charted a path to promote the evolution of wind power, coupled with strong digital capacity to enable the future development of the industry. In March 2021, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) ranked Shanghai Electric among the world’s top ten manufacturers of wind turbines. According to BNFE data, the total capacity of Shanghai Electric’s newly installed turbines increased by 5.07 GW last year, helping the company to rank in the top 10 in the global wind power market ranking. In addition, Shanghai Electric is a leader From China offshore wind market with installed capacity reaching 1.26 GW in 2020, second behind Siemens Gamesa. “In the future, Shanghai Electric will seize the new opportunities offered by the global energy revolution. By devoting ourselves to the development of green energy, we will promote the development of smart energy and create a “zero carbon” industrial ecosystem for the renewable energy sector, ”said Jin Xiaolong. Related link

www.shanghai-electric.com Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159638/LOGO_Logo.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520900/1.jpg Related links www.shanghai-electric.com SOURCE Shanghai Electric

