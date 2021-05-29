Big setbacks propel oil giants to a tipping point

The most dramatic turning point came in the Netherlands, where a court ordered Royal Dutch Shell, the world’s largest private oil trader and by far the largest company in the Netherlands, to drastically reduce gas emissions at greenhouse effect of all of its global operations. this decade. It was the first time that a court had ordered a private company to change its business practices for climatic reasons.

The symbolism was inescapable: the Netherlands, built on land reclaimed from the sea, faces the immediate threat of global warming caused by the combustion of the Shells’ own products, oil and gas.

In another example this week, at the annual meeting of shareholders of Exxon Mobil, America’s largest oil company, the message was clearly framed in terms of earnings: A brand new hedge fund has driven an investor rebellion. to diversify away from oil and gas or risk doing harm. investors and the bottom line.

Chevrons shareholders voted to tell the company to reduce not only its own emissions, but also, in a remarkable way, the emissions produced by customers who burn its oil and gasoline. And in Australia, a judge has warned the government that a coal mine expansion plan, a project contested by eight teenagers and an 86-year-old nun, should ensure it does not harm the health of children in the country. country.

The timing was important. This week, scientists also concluded that over the next five years, the average global temperature peak temporarily beyond a dangerous threshold, climbing over 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter than in pre-industrial times. Avoiding this threshold is the main objective of the Paris Agreement, the historic global climate agreement between the nations of the world to combat climate change.