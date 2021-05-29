Business
Big setbacks propel oil giants to a tipping point
A nun, an environmental lawyer, pension fund executives and the world’s largest asset manager. These were part of the unusual collection of rebels who have scored a surprising winning streak this week against some of the world’s biggest and most influential fossil fuel companies.
From Houston to The Hague, they fought their battles in shareholder meetings and courtrooms, opening surprising fronts in an accelerated effort to force global coal, oil and gas companies to assume their central role. in the climate crisis. And while they came with surprisingly disparate views of corporate shareholders, children’s rights advocates, environmentalists, thousands of Dutch citizens, they delivered a common underlying message: the moment to start exiting the fossil fuel industry is not in the future, but now. .
These companies face pressure from regulators, investors and now the courts to improve their game, said Will Nichols, head of environmental research at Maplecroft, a risk analysis firm. It’s a big part of society, and it’s not a good idea to fight against all of it.
The most dramatic turning point came in the Netherlands, where a court ordered Royal Dutch Shell, the world’s largest private oil trader and by far the largest company in the Netherlands, to drastically reduce gas emissions at greenhouse effect of all of its global operations. this decade. It was the first time that a court had ordered a private company to change its business practices for climatic reasons.
The symbolism was inescapable: the Netherlands, built on land reclaimed from the sea, faces the immediate threat of global warming caused by the combustion of the Shells’ own products, oil and gas.
In another example this week, at the annual meeting of shareholders of Exxon Mobil, America’s largest oil company, the message was clearly framed in terms of earnings: A brand new hedge fund has driven an investor rebellion. to diversify away from oil and gas or risk doing harm. investors and the bottom line.
Chevrons shareholders voted to tell the company to reduce not only its own emissions, but also, in a remarkable way, the emissions produced by customers who burn its oil and gasoline. And in Australia, a judge has warned the government that a coal mine expansion plan, a project contested by eight teenagers and an 86-year-old nun, should ensure it does not harm the health of children in the country. country.
The timing was important. This week, scientists also concluded that over the next five years, the average global temperature peak temporarily beyond a dangerous threshold, climbing over 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter than in pre-industrial times. Avoiding this threshold is the main objective of the Paris Agreement, the historic global climate agreement between the nations of the world to combat climate change.
Of course, none of these actions pose an immediate threat to the fossil fuel industry. For a century and a half, the world economy has been fueled by oil and coal, and that will not change immediately.
Nonetheless, rulings like that of the Netherlands could be a harbinger of similar legal attacks against other fossil fuel companies and their investors, experts have said. Oxford University economist Kate Raworth called Shells loss in court a social tipping point for a future without fossil fuels.
Shell said it found The Hague district court’s decision disappointing and intended to appeal. This process could take years to reach the country’s Supreme Court, delaying action but also attracting continued public attention.
If the lower court ruling is upheld, analysts say, Shell would almost certainly have to reorient its business to reduce oil in its portfolio and halt growth in liquefied natural gas, in which Shell is an industry leader. It’s a matter of concern for investors who have their money in the oil and gas reserves of companies like Shell, said Patrick Parenteau, a professor at Vermont Law School. A decision telling a company that you must leave the oil business. For cautious individuals in the financial community, this must cause them serious concern.
Dangerously for Shell, the national courts of the Netherlands have in the past been among the most open when it comes to climate litigation. In 2019, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ordered the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions due to a lawsuit brought by Urgenda, an environmental group. It was the first case in the world to force a national government to tackle climate change in order to meet its human rights commitments.
This case also began in a district court in The Hague, before climbing the judicial ladder. The lawsuit against Shell marked an escalation in this strategy.
After suing the government and winning, conservationists decided to take on one of the country’s most influential companies. The case was brought in 2019 by Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth, as well as Greenpeace and 17,000 residents of the Netherlands. The complainants argued that the company had a legal obligation to protect Dutch citizens from impending climate risks. The district court agreed.
The consequences of this case for the fossil fuel industry will be systemic and immediate, said Tessa Khan, the lawyer who sued the government on behalf of Urgenda, on Twitter. She predicted it would trigger more cases and heighten the perception of risk among investors.
Shell had already started to see the writing on the wall. He said earlier this year that global oil demand was likely to peak in 2019 and will slowly decline in the years to come.
And at least compared to some of its US peers, Shell had set itself relatively more ambitious climate targets. It had previously promised to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations, which means it could continue to expand oil and production, but with lower emissions for every barrel it produces.
The district court on Wednesday asked the company to reduce its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030, from its 2019 levels. The ruling applies to Shells’ global operations. But, that said, even if confirmed on appeal, its application, for example in Nigeria, where Shell is the largest oil producer, could prove to be unworkable, said Biraj Borkhataria, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, a investment bank.
However, he said separately, in a note to customers on Thursday, this is another example of a company asking more from oil companies.
The Shell decision is particularly noteworthy because private companies have been the target of climate disputes in the United States and elsewhere, but the courts have rarely ruled against them.
The Dutch case opens a potentially new front, encouraging climate advocates to pursue more cases in a wider variety of countries, especially where national laws enshrine the right to a clean environment. Several European and Latin American courts, including in the Netherlands, have interpreted their national laws in this way.
A Peruvian farmer is suing a German energy giant for the effects of global warming on a glacier in his country. About 20 U.S. cities, counties and states have sued the fossil fuel industry since 2017, seeking damages for local costs of climate change.
Governments are also involved.
Germany’s highest court recently called on the government to tighten its climate targets because they did not go far enough to ensure the protection of future generations.
In the Australian case, eight teenagers, joined by Brigid Arthur, the nun, went to court to stop the government from expanding a huge coal mine called Whitehaven. The court stopped Thursday before issuing an injunction against the mine, as the plaintiffs had requested.
But by ordering the government to take reasonable precautions to avoid harming children, it has recognized climate change as an intergenerational crime, said Michael Burger, executive director of Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law and lawyer. which represents several United States. cities and states are suing fossil fuel companies.
The actions we take today on climate change can put our children, our children and other future generations in a world that is fundamentally livable or in a world that is not, he said. declared. The courts recognize it.
The most watched case in the United States, filed on behalf of young people against the United States government, seeks to establish a constitutional right to a healthy environment. After recent setbacks in federal courts, a federal judge ordered the parties to enter settlement discussions.
The actions against Chevron and Exxon are notable because they reveal how quickly shareholders are realizing the risk to their investments if energy companies do not start to radically change their business models.
A significant number of shareholders have shown that they are increasingly suspicious of the ability of companies to produce the financial performance they expect without diversifying away from oil and gas.
Exxon this week lost a battle against a small new hedge fund, Engine No. 1, which rallied big investors like Blackrock and the New York State pension fund to force the company to change course. The hedge fund won at least two seats on Exxons’ 12-member board.
Tensie Whelan, director of the Stern Center for Sustainable Business at New York University, called it a pivotal moment for board accountability. Activist shareholders have traditionally hired business leaders for financial matters, not social issues like climate change, she said. Shareholders are deeply concerned about the financial risks posed by climate change and are increasingly willing to hold the board to account, Ms. Whelan said.
Stanley reed and John Schwartz contribution to reports.
