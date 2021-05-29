SharmaFX A unique approach to action and abroad

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Learning to trade the financial markets can often be overwhelming for a beginner. With thousands of complex strategies and systems that must be understood in order to become profitable, trading as a beginner can be a difficult task. However, with the right advice and the right knowledge, trading can be made easier. SharmaFX is one such organization that specializes in mentoring for stock and forex trading. SharmaFX began with the mission of improving financial literacy and educating traders in financial markets from a holistic perspective by bridging the gap caused by the constant battle over the hierarchy of market analysis.

Through their mentoring program, SharmaFX aims to help novice traders overcome the difficulties and challenges they face when trading in the financial markets. Through the combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis and sentiment analysis of the market, SharmaFX teaches students how to navigate the world of trading in a well structured way.SharmaFX helps students understand the interdependence of economics and financial markets to identify, analyze, and take trades that offer high risk to reward setups. SharmaFX has helped hundreds of traders learn and master trading stocks and currencies while improving their financial literacy.

How is the mentoring structured?

SharmaFX has several mentoring programs that include their Store, Forex, and Investments package. Each program is structured in an efficient manner that allows students to quickly grasp the knowledge needed to be successful while trading the markets. Mentoring is structured to help traders understand all aspects of the financial markets through several effective methods. Members of SharmaFXs mentorship program get exclusive access to –

Weekly webinars

Live trading sessions

Weekly simulation sessions

Monthly challenges

Students also receive additional content to supplement their learning. The webinars are designed to cover all areas of trading and the weekly webinars alternate between different topics. Some of the topics covered in the webinars are trading psychology, risk management, and financial discipline. This ensures that students are exposed to all of the important areas that they need to understand in order to become successful independent traders. Each quarter, the live sessions alternate between London Open, New York Open, and Asian Open to exchange live and help students who can exchange one session but not the other. This is also accompanied by simulation sessions which help traders learn how to develop, maintain and manage their accounts using the strategies taught by SharmaFX.

Members of SharmaFX Mentorship programs are also given monthly challenges, through which they can challenge themselves and their peers to ensure they are following proper risk management and discipline. the SharmaFX the mentoring program is not a signal program; mentorship is created to stay true to SharmaFXs education mission. This program is designed for people who want to invest in themselves, their future and their financial freedom.

In addition to the unconventional holistic approach in three analyzes, SharmaFX is unique because the mentor, Sharma, strives to build a strong mentor-mentee relationship with her students early on in their journey. She ensures that each student receives personalized assistance every step of the way, whether it’s creating personalized trading plans with students, one-on-one simulation sessions, or post-trade analysis and outlook for the following weeks. Along with SharmaFX’s mentoring program, Sharma also has a weekly Instagram series that you can join for free and get weekly insights and insights. She is also active on Tradingview and shares her trades from initial analysis to completion while providing free knowledge. Sharma also broadcasts on Tradingview to trade live or just provide free breakdowns. Additionally, via YouTube, Sharma shares weekly insights, simulation sessions, and business breakdowns for people to learn and prepare for future opportunities with confidence.

This is a great way for newbies to start their learning journey in financial markets as a SharmaFX offers various resources to learn and gain knowledge for free. SharmaFX believes that no trader is the same as the other; therefore, the program helps students find and refine their strategies for success. His students were able to apply the knowledge gained from the stock and foreign exchange markets while earning an average of a 200% capital increase in a matter of weeks.

Conclusion

SharmaFXs The mentoring program offers much more than a regular mentoring program on stock trading or foreign exchange trading. It provides quality and valuable education that helps students become successful independent traders and gain financial freedom. SharmaFX teaches skills that can be applied to any investment, helps improve the psychology and discipline of trading, and opens doors to new opportunities. This mentoring program aims to provide valuable education while developing skills to uplift one’s mindset for success in all aspects of life.

