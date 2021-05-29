Larger-than-life banker tasked with propelling the Hong Kong stock exchange to the world

In early January, following the untimely departure of its chief executive, the Hong Kong stock exchange was stuck in discussions over a hiring decision crucial to its future as the heart of Asia’s most important financial center and a bridge between the China and Western Capital Markets.

The choice of who would lead Hong Kong’s trade and clearing was difficult: follow tradition and install someone from mainland China or Hong Kong to stabilize the ship at a time of turbulence for the city and its relations with Beijing. Or bet on a Portuguese-speaking Argentinian with a Croatian passport and a nickname – Gucho – known in parquet floors and boardrooms in London, New York and Buenos Aires.

To the astonishment of a Hong Kong establishment that assumed 2021 was a time of conservatism rather than adventure, in February HKEX chose Nicolas Aguzin – a former JPMorgan Asia chief operating officer, a resident of Hong Kong since 2012 and a banker known internally for his stratospheric rise through the American group.

Aguzin joined JPMorgan in 1990 in Buenos Aires. As JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon signed the press release announcing Aguzin’s new job at HKEX, even he was using the Gucho brand – a play on Spanish words that hints at his reputation as a great character. . “Gucho is an extraordinary leader and human being,” Dimon exclaimed.

Taking this job shows that he has a very entrepreneurial mindset. An Argentinian who runs things in Asia – it’s balloon

Ahead of his first day at the helm of HKEX on Monday, Aguzin’s appointment focused on what the 52-year-old is not – a Chinese speaker. But that goal, say former colleagues at JPMorgan and senior financial industry officials, misses the point of the appointment. Aguzin, known in JPMorgan as a fluid trader and accomplished negotiator, was brought in to reignite global ambitions for a stock market in danger of becoming too dependent on tight regional flows and shifting impulses from Beijing.

“Over the past few years, the Hong Kong stock exchange has made inroads on several occasions by establishing itself in China, and it has not yet worked hard to connect with the world,” wrote Weijian Shan, chairman of PAG. , one of the most important in Hong Kong. investment groups, in Chinese magazine Caijing. “As a foreigner, Gucho should better understand how to make efforts in this area, which can bring unique value to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.”

Others see a more immediate prospect of new business. “I can see him convincing businesses in Southeast Asia and Latin America to put a list on it,” said one person who has worked closely with him.

Aguzin does not inherit a business in difficulty. The legacy of his predecessor at HKEX – another former JPMorgan banker – Charles Li is widely regarded as a success. He devoted his ten-year leadership to promoting close cooperation with mainland trade in Shanghai and Shenzhen. He pioneered projects that led to increased investment flows to and from mainland China via Hong Kong.

Under Li’s tenure, the market capitalization of HKEX companies more than doubled to HK $ 53 billion ($ 6.7 billion) and it was the most popular global venue for initial public offerings over the course of seven over the past 12 years. The companies raised HK $ 398 billion in 2020, the highest total in a year in a decade. IPOs and trading flows have reached record volumes in recent months.

HKEX’s £ 32bn offer for the London Stock Exchange Group was launched as world attention was on anti-government protests in Hong Kong rather than the strength of its stock market © AP



But even Li admitted that the stock market had become heavily dependent on Chinese capital and liquidity. Chinese companies now account for more than half of those listed in Hong Kong and more than three-quarters of the total value of listed companies.

Li’s attempts to rectify this resulted in a surprise offer of £ 32 billion to buy the London Stock Exchange Group in 2019 which failed quickly and in a humiliating manner. Launched when the world’s attention was on anti-government protests in Hong Kong rather than on the strength of its stock market, this failure has further highlighted the difficulties of harmonizing economic and political interests between Asia and the United States. ‘West.

A member of the HKEX board lamented the aborted takeover of LSE and said an international merger should be a priority under Aguzin’s leadership. “It should have been done a long time ago,” they said, adding that Beijing and Hong Kong would benefit from linking the West more closely to Chinese financial markets.

Several people close to JPMorgan said Aguzin’s appointment indicated that the exchange had not given up on securing a major international merger, possibly even another tilt to the LSE.

If this is his first big move, say former colleagues at JPMorgan, it will draw heavily on Gucho’s skills as a negotiator and diplomat. It may be focused on making deals, but another duty will be to join the broader effort to protect Hong Kong’s reputation as Asia’s international financial center after Beijing imposed ‘controversial national security law and severe coronavirus border restrictions. HKEX may be forced to fight for regulatory approval for any deal in many western countries depending on the state of their relationship with China.

$ 1.3 million





Nicolas Aguzin’s basic annual salary at HKEX



“So Hong Kong has a genuine desire to be number one in the world over the next decade that lists top companies, having someone who is social and who understands emerging markets very well, as he grew up in a , but was trained in world-class institutions, Nick makes a lot of sense, ”says Micky Malka, a Venezuelan venture capitalist and former partner of Aguzin.

As the boss of HKEX, Aguzin will receive an annual salary of $ 1.3 million, about 7% more than Li. He will also receive 211,756 shares – with a current value of around HK $ 100 million. Kong – which can be sold in full after two years of service, plus a performance bonus. However, the payslip is unlikely to be his main motivation. Aguzin’s fortune sits well in the double-digit millions of dollars, in part thanks to his stake in MercadoLibre, Latin America’s answer to Amazon and Alibaba. A member of the board of directors of MercadoLibre, Aguzin has sold about half of his shares in the company in recent years for more than $ 7 million.

Marcos Galperin, the Argentinian billionaire who founded MercadoLibre, called Aguzin “perseverant”. Aguzin was the primary banker in MercadoLibre’s IPO, with a market cap of $ 69 billion. “I met him in 2001 when we were a rambling start-up with less than $ 10 million in revenue and he was with JPMorgan,” said Galperin. “I told him we would never hire an investment banker. Fast forward six years and he was leading our IPO.

Aguzin did not specify either his immediate plans at HKEX or his longer term vision. He used his first speech in charge at the London Metal Exchange Asia Summit last week to remind his audience that Argentina was a country known for its “wine, steak, football and tango”, but on the question of where to stand. Hong Kong in the history of greater China, he cautiously referred to the city’s “key role”.

In a video posted by HKEX on Friday, Aguzin said it was “still early days” to talk about strategy, but said he wanted to expand the exchange while remaining “anchored to China”.

“He could have done anything he wanted and the fact that he wanted to be the boss of the Hong Kong stock exchange tells you a lot about his risk appetite and its impact,” said Malka. “He’s always had the JPMorgan brand shield, but now it’s him, his career, his face. Taking this job shows that he has a very entrepreneurial mindset. An Argentinian who runs things in Asia – that’s a big deal. “

By the end of his first week, those close to Aguzin had begun to remedy his lack of Mandarin skills: Chinese-speaking friends explained that his appointment made his nickname more important. To Chinese speakers, a friend told him, Gucho looks like the characters for “taking care” of a business and “raising” funds.