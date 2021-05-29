Top Executives of Hong Kong Financial Firms May Get Quarantine Exemption





(Reuters) – Senior executives of financial firms in Hong Kong and their overseas subsidiaries who are fully vaccinated can now apply for an exemption from the mandatory three-week quarantine, the market watchdog said. FILE PHOTO: A woman takes photos in front of high-rise buildings in the central financial district after sunset in Hong Kong, China March 30, 2021. REUTERS / Lam Yik A maximum of two senior executives by each financial company licensed by the city’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and two of their overseas subsidiaries who must travel to and from Hong Kong to manage the company can apply for the exemption, according to the statement released Friday evening. To apply for the exemption, they must provide a copy of their ID card or passport photo page, travel details and a COVID-19 vaccination record and send it to SFC at least five days before the business trip. SFC issues licenses to companies such as asset managers, investment banks and securities brokerage houses. Successful applicants are only permitted to attend the activities listed in the trip details and are required to self-isolate in company sponsored accommodation. Those who violate the conditions will lose their exemption and will be sent to the Mandatory Quarantine Center for mandatory quarantine for 21 days. Once convicted, they will be sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars. Hong Kong has one of the strictest Covid-19 quarantine restrictions in the world. Currently, aircraft crew members and government officials are among those exempt from mandatory quarantine. The Hong Kong government and financial regulators have previously warned that the city’s slow vaccination pace could undermine its status as a financial center. About 1,319,725 people received their first dose of vaccination, or about 20.1% of the city’s population. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong is 11,838, according to the Center for Health Protection. Reporting by Alun John and Jessie Pang; Edited by Kim Coghill

