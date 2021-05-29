Business
BTS deal with McDonald’s shows how K-pop superstars have captivated fans around the world
A collaboration between McDonald’s and South Korean pop group BTS brings well-deserved joy to its massive fan base during the pandemic.
BTS and the fast food giant have teamed up to offer BTS Meal a 10-piece McNugget Chicken Meal in BTS-style mugs, bags and boxes, as well as two unique sauces offered at McDonald’s in South Korea: sweet chili and Cajun.
For the group, this is yet another sign of their global reach. For their legion of fans around the world, it’s not just about music: being part of the “BTS Army” offers a sense of community and belonging coupled with the positive message offered by the K-pop group.
Theresa Baladad, 26, said it gave her a sense of purpose and community during the pandemic.
“During my entire 40s, everything was BTS,” she said.
“I wake up and my friends and I send each other TikToks and videos about them, when I go for a run all I listen to is BTS.”
BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts in Korean) is the best-selling actor in the history of South Korea and has become one of the most popular groups in the world.
The McDonald’s promotion kicked off on Wednesday, May 26, and fans of the group took to it to show their support and add new merchandise to their collection.
Stephanie Pepper, 34, of Mississauga, is drawn to the group’s positive messages and deep lyrics.
Positive message and sense of community
“Their music is really good,” she says. “They are just very genuine, they don’t try to hide, they are who they are and they are proud of it.”
“It’s part of the ‘love yourself’ message that they convey,” Pepper added.
WATCH | CBC Toronto’s Natalie Kalata reports on BTS and their new collaboration with McDonald’s:
Danica Nelson of Toronto, like Pepper and Baladad, had the meal the day it was released. Nelson and his friends enjoyed the meal together.
“It was like we were all sharing a meal together even though we were apart in the pandemic,” she said. “You are never really alone when you are [BTS] army.”
They all kept some of the BTS branded items from the McDonald’s meal. But some people online are reselling the cups, bags, boxes, and sauces for exorbitant prices.
“I’m used to seeing ridiculous things being sold online for BTS stuff,” Nelson said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily the fans or the military, I think it’s people trying to capitalize on a situation.”
Growing Reach of East Asian Media in North America
Michelle Cho, assistant professor of East Asian studies at the University of Toronto, says the collaboration “is a testament to the vastness and breadth of their fandom.”
Cho studies popular culture and media in East Asia as part of her research, and she is also a fan of BTS. She explains that the group’s popularity is largely the result of the charisma of the band members, the star appeal of their live performances, and the community they have established with fans through social media.
“It’s a combination of a lot of talent in terms of musicianship and their performance skills and then the way the band opens up almost like friends,” Cho said.
“I think they develop a certain intimacy with their fans because of how often they post and interact with fans on social media.” she added.
This is part of the reason the group’s popularity has reached all corners of the world, and breaking into the North American pop culture scene is no easy task for a Korean pop group, Cho said.
“BTS has been really dominant as a pop celebrity for a number of years,” she said. “It wasn’t until their one Dynamite hit the top of the Billboard charts that they achieved mainstream exposure in North America.”
This is a sign of “increased standardization” of media around the world, Cho added.
It also shows “that they are a force to be reckoned with,” Pepper said.
