Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. Announces Closing of $ 230 Million Initial Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters Over-Allotment Option | Business





REDWOOD CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 28, 2021 – Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (the Company) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 Class A common shares, which included the full exercise of the 3,000 underwriters over-allotment option. ,000 Class A common shares. The offer price was $ 10.00 per share, generating total gross proceeds of $ 230,000,000. Class A common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) and trade under the symbol DYNS. The company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, a stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. The Company intends to focus its research on companies in the emerging healthcare value chain, including development platforms that enable prevention, diagnostic, treatment or advanced biomaterials applications, and , in this context, specific categories include life science tools, enabling software, synthetic biology and new drug discovery. The management team includes Omid Farokhzad, Executive Chairman of the Board, Mostafa Ronaghi, Managing Director, Mark Afrasiabi, CFO and Rowan Chapman, Commercial Director. JP Morgan Securities LLC was the sole accounting manager of the offering. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (phone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eqfi @ jpmchase .com. A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 25, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell. ‘purchase, and there won’t be either. any sale of such securities in a state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the prospectus for the Company’s offering. filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005469/en/ CONTACT: Investor contact For any request, please contact: Mark Afrasiabi, Chief Financial Officer 408-212-0200 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH SOURCE: Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/28/2021 4:00 p.m. / DISC: 05/28/2021 4:02 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005469/en

