3 retirement tasks you can master while walking your dog

Preparing for retirement can seem like a daunting task. But the reality is, you don’t have to spend hours reviewing financial documents to develop a solid approach to building financial security in your later years. In fact, there are many retirement planning steps that can make a huge difference in your life that only take a few minutes.

You do not know where to start? Three Motley Fool Retirement Experts advise you on important tasks that you can tick off your to-do list during the time it takes to walk your dog.

Find out your full retirement age for social security

Maurie Backman: Chances are, you will rely on Social Security at least to some extent in retirement. You can even rely on it a lot, especially if you are starting your later years without too much savings. And that is why it is essential to purchase benefits at the right age.

Your monthly benefit will depend on what you’ve earned in your top 35 paid years in the workforce. From there, you will determine how much money you will collect each month based on your deposit age.

You are allowed to claim social security from the age of 62. However, you will not receive your full monthly benefit – the one you are entitled to based on your income history – until you reach full retirement age.

The full retirement age is not a universal number, so some seniors may not know when to claim their full monthly benefit. You can consult this table to find out your full retirement age:

year of birth Full retirement age 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67

You should also know that you are allowed to defer your declaration beyond full retirement age and that for each year that you do so, your benefits will increase by 8%, until you reach 70. years and the incentive runs out.

The right Social Security filing age for you may not be the right age for someone else, and they may pay off to claim benefits early, late, or just in time, depending on personal circumstances. But in any case, it’s important to know what your full retirement age looks like before you make this decision. This is especially true if you think you will fall heavily on these benefits in the absence of a robust or 401 (k) IRA.

Check the estimated amount of your social security benefits

Katie brockman: Most retirees are eligible for Social Security benefits, but you don’t have to wait until you retire to find out how much you will receive. In fact, it is possible to check the estimated amount of your benefits online in just a few minutes.

To do this, you must first create a mySocialSecurity account. From there, you can know the approximate amount of benefits you will receive each month based on your actual earnings throughout your career. You can also check your income record to make sure there are no errors – if your income has been incorrectly reported, it could affect the amount of your future benefits.

Remember, as mentioned above, your estimated benefit amount is the amount you will receive if you apply at your full retirement age (FRA). If you are applying for benefits before or after your FRA, this will affect the amount you receive each month. By applying as early as possible at age 62, your benefits will be reduced by up to 30%. But if you wait until the age of 70, you will receive the full amount of your benefit and up to 32% more each month.

By checking your benefit amount now, it may be easier to plan for your retirement. Social Security benefits can be a big part of your retirement income, but you’ll still need some savings to make ends meet. Once you know how much you can depend on Social Security, you can figure out how much you need to save on your own.

Finally, it’s important to remember that your benefit amount can change between now and your retirement. The amount of your benefit is largely based on your income, so if your income changes significantly in the future, it could affect your benefits.

The estimated amount of your benefits is just that – an estimate. But it can give you some insight into your future retirement income. By checking your benefit amount now, you can better prepare for your later years.

Estimate how much you’ll need to invest for retirement

Christy Bieber: Social Security checks are going to be an important source of income, but cannot be your only source of funds in retirement. In fact, these retirement benefits are only designed to replace about 40% of pre-retirement income and you will need more than that to live a comfortable life as a senior.

It will likely be up to you to invest enough in a 401 (k) or other retirement account to provide the necessary amount of additional income, as there is a good chance that your employer will not provide a guaranteed pension fund. And luckily, you can estimate how much you’ll need to save for retirement roughly as long as a dog walk would take.

There are a few quick and easy ways to do this, but one of the easiest is to multiply your final salary by 10. This is the salary you will earn in retirement. You can estimate it by taking your current salary and assuming an annual increase of 2% every year until you leave the workforce. If you earn $ 50,000 now and retire in 10 years, you would assume that you will be making about $ 59,754 in 10 years. Multiply this number by 10 to determine that you need $ 597,540 invested for your final years.

Once you have this number, you can use one of the many investment calculators online to see how much you need to invest each month to reach your goal. It’s a crucial first step in setting your savings goals and making sure you’re on the right track.

Once you know how much your Social Security benefits will provide you, when you can claim all of your benefits, and how much to save for retirement to supplement that income, you’ll be on your way to preparing for a secure future for your life. elder. years.