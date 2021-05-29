Late Investor Activity Reduces Initial Stock Gains for JD Logistics





Friday, JD Logistics (HKG: 2618), the logistics spin-off of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for HK $ 40.36. It peaked at HK $ 47.75 and eventually forfeited those gains, closing at HK $ 41.70 for a gain of 3.3%. Much of the drop from the peak was due to late activity by retail investors, with security deposits showing the retail portion of the IPO was 715 times oversubscribed, according to Reuters report. This listing is the third to raise more than $ 1 billion this year and the second-largest IPO in Hong Kong. We will use the funds raised during the IPO to further improve our networks, including in suburban and lower-level areas in China, and the infrastructure of overseas markets, said Yu Rui, CEO of JD Logistics, in Hong Kong. Report. JD.com revenue The parent company of logistics companies has released its first quarter earnings, posting net sales of $ 31 billion, a 39% increase from the first quarter of 2020, which was rolled back due to COVID closures in Asia. The company boasted of a gain of 112 million active users over the past year, which led to an annual active user count of 500 million on April 1. JD Executives explained the importance of supporting brands and merchants with an online marketplace they can leverage to scale their business and predict over 230 brands to make over HK $ 100 million in sales to celebrate. June 18 June 18. The company noted that to continue to achieve this growth, it was important to continue to build an advanced B2C e-commerce model supported by a resilient supply chain, led by JD Logistics. JD Retail is working with suppliers and partners to create an adaptive model that can effectively meet various types of consumer demands in any scenario, anywhere and anytime, said Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail, the segment from JD.com. [We] provide our business partners with our strong mid-stage supply chain platform capabilities, omnichannel marketing and user asset management solutions at all levels. In this process, we have succeeded in unifying products and people in the increasingly diverse retail industry, propelling further optimization of profitability and user experience. The results report noted that its recent partnership with Tencent, a Chinese technology conglomerate, and the launch of JD-Tencent Cloud Warehouse will continue to provide a logistics platform for its vendors with integrated solutions to support warehouse capabilities. and supply chain, branding and marketing solutions. and lead management. Thanks to the JD-Tencent mini program based on the Tencent cloud mall, merchants can quickly launch their stores on WeChat. The seamless connection between the two companies will enable convenient advertising and integrated supply chain services, said Liguang Zhou, JD Logistics cloud warehouse ecosystem manager, at the JD Logistics Cloud Warehouse Partner conference in Beijing. At the end of the first quarter, JD Logistics operated more than 1,000 warehouses worldwide that cover 226 million square feet of space, managed by JD Logistics’ open warehouse platform. Click here for more articles from Grace Sharkey. Related Articles: JD Logistics sets price for IPO, sees valuation of $ 3.4 billion Chinese company ForU Worldwide files $ 100 million IPO in US The Baidu chip unit was valued at $ 2 billion; China dominates AI, report says







