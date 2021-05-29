Oklahoma Realtors Call on State to Regulate Real Estate Wholesale





Realtors gathered for the annual Real Estate Agent Day on Capitol Hill on May 19 to lobby for laws and regulations that promote property rights and other issues, and to celebrate legislative achievements such as HB 1148, which regulates the wholesale of real estate. The event was organized by the Oklahoma Realtors Association, who requested the settlement. It comes into force on November 1 The regulation, sponsored by Representative Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, requires wholesalers to hold a state real estate license. Wholesale is when someone “enters into a contract to buy real estate and immediately attempts to resell, for profit, their interest in that real estate contract to a different buyer before closing the property”, have said real estate agents. “The wholesaler often has no intention of actually buying the property and never takes ownership of the property. “If the wholesaler cannot find another buyer to sell the contract to, the wholesaler will usually withdraw from the contract without entering into it. Wholesalers will publicly market the property as if they actually own the property, when they do not. have only a contract to purchase the property. This practice is often indistinguishable from the activities in which an Oklahoma real estate licensee engages in when marketing a property for a seller, but the wholesaler. is not currently required to hold an Oklahoma real estate license. ” According to the Oklahoma Real Estate Association government affairs specialists, regulations: “Ensures the protection of the public and the accountability of buyers and sellers in real estate transactions for the greatest financial transaction that individuals will make.” “Requires people engaged in wholesale business to pass national and state real estate licensing exams.” “Requires those engaged in wholesale activities to pass a basic background check and reduces the risk of harm to the public.” “Provides oversight by the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission of investigating consumer complaints at no cost to the public. Provides a free means for the public to resolve disputes and claims that otherwise could only be resolved through litigation , which is costly to the public and difficult to solve. “ “Allows the Real Estate Commission to implement common sense regulations via administrative rules for predatory actions as they evolve.” “Requires individuals engaged in wholesale business to obtain the same level of continuing education as all real estate licensees. Promotes education, best practices, and compliance with Oklahoma laws and regulations.”

