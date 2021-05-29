Here’s why the best is yet to come for canopy growth

The marijuana industry in Canada has exploded amid the pandemic after cannabis was deemed an “essential commodity.” However, sales were not enough to offset the other headwinds facing the Canadian cannabis market. Among other things, the slow rollout of legal stores, regulatory delays, and black market challenges have challenged Canadian jar companies to grow their revenues enough to generate a profit. Despite the obstacles, however, some are on their way to success – and one of them is based in Canada. Canopy growth(NASDAQ: CGC).

While Canopy is not yet profitable, it has long been an investor favorite. The company was smart in its early days of development, when the marijuana industry was in its infancy. In October 2017 – even before state legalization intensified in the United States or federal legalization entered the realm of possibility – Canopy partnered with the American beverage giant. Constellation marks(NYSE: STZ) in a deal that saw the latter invest C $ 245 million in Canopy.

I have to say it was a very smart decision. Here’s why Canopy Growth has a bright future to look forward to.

The performance has yet to hit its target, but …

Slowly and steadily, Canopy is increasing its income. In the third quarter, which ended December 31, revenue increased 23% from the previous year to C $ 153 million.

Canopy has not yet been able to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), but is working to reduce its EBITDA losses. (A positive EBITDA is a sign of a company’s ability to manage its operating expenses. Meanwhile, net profits are the company’s profits after making all deductions.) And administrative) at $ 144 million. Canadian dollars, which contributed to EBITDA losses are less than C $ 68 million, compared to C $ 97 million in Q3 2020.

Cannabis derivatives could be a game-changer

Canopy is doing well by steadily increasing revenues, controlling expenses and reducing EBITDA losses. However, it is important that it achieves profitability, otherwise it will lag behind its US counterparts, most of which are already profitable. This is where high-demand cannabis derivatives come in. Canada legalized derivatives – vapes, edibles, chocolates, drinks, concentrates and more – in October 2019 as part of “Cannabis 2.0”. Derivatives offer consumers a different way of consuming cannabis beyond the traditional way of smoking the flower.

Canopy has been very creative with its merchandise, launching a wide array of options amid the pandemic. Its cannabis drinks in particular are a hit in Canada, according to management, capturing a 34% market share for the quarter.

Canopy can achieve a similar presence in the United States if and when it launches these products. And many believe that drinkable cannabis may soon take over the alcohol industry – the global marijuana beverage market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% to 2.8. billion dollars by 2025, according to Grand View Research. Having a dominant position in this segment with its innovative products will give Canopy an edge over its peers.

The deep pockets it has from Constellation’s investment will also allow the company to spend more on new cannabis products later in the year. Compare that with his peers Cannabis Aurora, which struggles to survive and is far from launching new derivatives.

Canopy Growth has strong partners

To launch new products in the United States, Canopy can count on Constellation’s extensive network across the country to help build a solid foundation. Meanwhile, exercising its warrants over time, Constellation came to own a 38.6% stake in Canopy.

In April 2019, Canopy entered into a deal to acquire a US-based hemp company Area possibilities, but this deal will only be concluded if and when the United States legalizes marijuana at the federal level. For now, the company is moving slowly with a different strategy in the United States Since there are no restrictions on the use of the non-psychoactive compound cannabidiol (CBD) in the United States, Canopy – along with Acreage – has made entered the CBD beverage market in the United States in March with the launch of Quatreau, a premium, ready-to-drink, CBD-infused sparkling water.

This is not a stock of cannabis to run out

Along with its third quarter results, management also discussed some of the company’s mid-term financial goals:

Net income could increase at a CAGR of 40% to 50% between fiscal years 2022 and 2024.

It expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the second half of 2022.

Marijuana investors may note the long list of US cannabis companies that are in a much better financial position than Canopy.But I believe investors should have confidence in Canopy’s potential and the path it is taking, even though it can be a long road. With financial support from Constellation, Canopy will be able to sell its innovative and diverse recreational products to a large customer base in the United States once the federal legalization of marijuana takes place.

We’ll know more about this cannabis company’s plans for this year and beyond once it releases its Q4 FY2021 numbers on June 1. Interested investors will want to keep an eye on the results.