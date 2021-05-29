Acquisition of Form 8-K Adit EdTech for: May 25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial for StreetInsider Premium here.

UNITED STATES

SECURITY AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 13 OR 15 (D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Report date (date of first reported event): May 25, 2021

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

(Exact name of the declarant as specified in his charter)

Delaware 001-39872 85-3477678 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS employer incorporation) File number) ID number.)

1345 avenue des Amériques, 33rd Floor New York, New York 10105 (Address of the main executive offices) (Postal code)

(646) 291-6930

(Holder’s phone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Old name or old address, if changed since the last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the filing of Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously meet the filing obligation of the filer under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications in accordance with Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Solicitation of material in accordance with Rule 14a-12 under the Trade Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-opening communications under Rule 14d-2 (b) under the Foreign Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2 (b))

☐ Pre-opening communications under Rule 13e-4 (c) under the Foreign Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4 (c))

Securities registered in accordance with Section 12 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class Trade Symbol (s) Name of each exchange on which inscribed

Units, each consisting of one common share and one redeemable half warrant ADEX.U The New York stock exchange Common shares, par value $ 0.0001 per share ADEX The New York stock exchange Redeemable warrants, exercisable against common shares at an exercise price of $ 11.50 per share ADEX.WS The New York stock exchange

Indicate with a check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company within the meaning of rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b- 2 of this chapter).

Emerging, growing company ☒

If this is an emerging growth company, indicate with a check mark whether the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period to comply with any new or revised financial accounting standards under section 13 (a) of the Foreign Exchange Law. ☐

Point 3.01.Notice of cancellation or non-compliance with a rule or standard for maintaining registration; registration transfer.

On May 25, 2021, Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to its inability to file in a timely manner its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The NYSE has informed the company that, under NYSE rules, the company will have six months from May 24, 2021 to file Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company may at any time comply with NYSE listing standards prior to that date by filing its Form 10-Q. If the company fails to file Form 10-Q by the NYSE compliance deadline, the NYSE may, at its sole discretion, grant an extension of up to six additional months for the company to regain compliance. depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE notice also states that the NYSE may nonetheless initiate delisting proceedings at any time if it deems the circumstances warrant.

As the Company previously reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, on April 12, 2021, the SEC issued a “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by special purpose acquisition companies ”(the“ Staff Declaration ”). Following the staff declaration, the management of the Company reassesses the accounting treatment of (i) redeemable warrants that were included in the units issued by the Company during its initial public offering, and ( ii) redeemable warrants issued in a private placement. The Company continues to review the implications of the staff disclosure statement on the Company’s unaudited financial statements for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 and is working diligently to complete Form 10-Q as soon as possible with the intention of regain compliance.

On May 28, 2021, the company issued a press release regarding receipt of the notice from the NYSE. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Point 9.01 Financial statements and supporting documents.

(d) Exhibitions

SIGNATURE

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned, hereinafter duly authorized.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

Date: May 28, 2021 Through: / s / John J. D’Agostino Last name: John J. D’Agostino Title: Financial director

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. announces receipt of late filing notice from NYSE

About Edit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies.

Our sponsor, Adit EdTech Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a subsidiary of Adit Ventures, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, an investment advisor whose officers have combined investment experience of more than 150 years and a history of value creation. in holding companies operating on the public markets. While we may seek an acquisition opportunity in any line of business or industry, we intend to focus our search for target companies in the education, training and electronic technology sectors. .

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn .: Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, particularly with regard to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp .:

John J. D’Agostino

Financial director

[email protected]