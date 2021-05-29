5 questions to answer before buying Bitcoin

By asking yourself the right questions first, buying Bitcoin won’t be a decision you will regret.

There have been a lot of new Bitcoin buyers over the past few months, and it can be said that there are plenty more to come. A survey conducted by Gemini estimates that 19 million people could start buying cryptocurrencies this year. Because Bitcoin is by far the most well-known crypto, a large portion of these new buyers will gravitate towards it.

Whether you are wondering whether you should buy Bitcoin or have already decided, you are more likely to be happy with your choice if you ask yourself a few important questions.

1. Why do you want to buy Bitcoin?

Whether it is a good idea to buy Bitcoin depends on why you are doing it. There are several good reasons to buy Bitcoin. Two of the best examples are if you think it’s a wise investment or if you want to support the advancement of cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, you should reconsider your decision if you want to get rich quick or if you are just afraid of missing out. Bitcoin is very volatile and its price fluctuations cannot be predicted. Those who jump on it to make a quick buck or because everyone else is doing it often end up freaking out by selling at the first price drop. If you are going to buy Bitcoin, do so for the long term potential.

2. Where are you going to buy it?

It is extremely important that you choose a safe way to buy Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency scams are common and you can lose your money if you’re not careful.

While there are many ways to buy Bitcoin, those new to crypto should stick with the best cryptocurrency exchanges. These exchanges are secure and have reasonable fees. They also tend to be user-friendly, which helps when you start out.

3. What is your investment strategy for Bitcoin?

Your investment strategy is how you plan to buy and sell Bitcoin, an area that many people overlook.

To get started, figure out how much and how often you plan to put into Bitcoin. Instead of putting in a large sum of money all at once, consider an average cost in dollars. This is when you divide the amount you want to invest on a series of purchases. You can decide to buy $ 1000 worth of Bitcoin at the start of each month or $ 250 each week. Spreading your investment in this way works well because it allows you to buy the dips when the price of Bitcoin goes down.

It is also good to plan the circumstances under which you will be selling. You can choose a time frame, such as waiting at least three to five years before considering selling. Another option is a price target, such as selling if Bitcoin hits $ 100,000.

4. Are you prepared for price fluctuations?

It is undeniable how volatile cryptocurrency is. The price of Bitcoin has gone from $ 50,000 to nearly $ 60,000 and to $ 30,000 in a matter of weeks.

Before you buy Bitcoin, think about how you would react if the price fell 50%, 80%, or 90%. Would you like to sell to try to recover what is left? Or would you stick with that and consider buying more when the price was lower?

Situations like these happen to most crypto investors. That is why you need to believe in Bitcoin as a long term investment and have an investment strategy that you are willing to follow. Otherwise, you might be tempted to sell at the first sign of trouble.

5. Can you afford to lose money?

Due to volatility, Bitcoin is not the place to put the money you’ll need anytime soon. My favorite approach with Bitcoin and other high risk investments is to only invest what I’m willing to lose. To be able to afford it, the following two conditions must be met:

You have an emergency fund with enough money to cover three to six months of living expenses. Otherwise, any financial problem could put you in a position where you need to withdraw the money you have invested in Bitcoin.

You have a balanced portfolio with no more than 5% to 10% of high risk investments, including Bitcoin. That way, it’s only a minor setback if Bitcoin isn’t working, and not something that ruins your wallet.

These are five questions every Bitcoin buyer should be able to answer. If you can, you are in a good position to buy Bitcoin safely and weather its ups and downs.