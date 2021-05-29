Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. receives expected notification from NYSE regarding delayed quarterly report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (the Company) announced today that it received a notice on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for As of the period ended March 31, 2021 (the Quarterly Report), the Company is no longer in compliance with the continued listing requirements set out in section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities, which will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to the Company meeting other applicable listing requirements.

As previously reported on May 17, 2021 in the current report on Form 8-K filed by Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (the company), on April 12, 2021, staff of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued the Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Companies of ‘Special Purpose Procurement (SPAC) (staff statement). The staff statement presents the conclusion of the Office of the Chief Accountant of the SEC that certain provisions included in warrant agreements entered into by many PSPCs, such as the Company, require that such warrants be recognized as measured liabilities. fair value, rather than as equity securities, with changes in fair value during each financial reporting period being recognized in income. The Company has previously classified its private warrants and public warrants as equity.

As stated in the current report on Form 8-K filed by the company on May 17, 2021, the management of the company and the audit committee of the board of directors of the company (the audit committee) have concluded that, In light of the staff statement, it is appropriate to restate the audited financial statements previously published by the Company as at December 31, 2020 and for the period from October 12, 2020 (creation) to December 31, 2020. The Company intends to file an amendment to its annual report on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the Amended Annual Report), which will include the restated audited financial statements of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and for the period October 12, 2020 (inception) as of December 31, 2020. Due to the scope of the process to assess the impact of the staff statement on the financial statements of the company, the company has not been able to complete and file its quarterly report on formulai re 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the Qua rterly Report) before the required deadline date of May 17, 2021. On May 17, 2021, the company filed a Form 12b-25 Late Filing Notification with the SEC regarding the quarterly report. The company is working diligently to prepare and file the Amended Annual Report and Quarterly Report as soon as reasonably practicable.

The notice says that under NYSE rules, the company will have six months from the filing deadline to file its quarterly report. The company can comply with NYSE listing standards during this six-month period when the company files its quarterly report with the SEC. If the company fails to file its quarterly report within this six-month period, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the company’s securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances. The company’s securities will remain listed on the NYSE under the symbols HTPA.U, HTPA and HTPA.WS but will have an LF indicator to signify late filing status. This indicator will be assigned to the Company’s securities until the quarterly report is filed.

About Highland Transcend Partners I Corp.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. The company intends to pursue a target in the disruptive sectors of commerce, digital media and services, and enterprise software, with a primary focus on the North American and European markets. The founders of Companys include Ian Friedman (Chief Executive Officer and Director), Bob Davis (Executive Chairman), Paul Maeder (Chief Financial Officer) and Dan Nova (Chief Investment Officer).

