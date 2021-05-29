What the future of the cruise industry looks likeExBulletin

toggle legend Chris O’Meara / AP

The first cruise leaving US ports in over 15 months heads to the Caribbean this summer.

Celebrity Cruises has obtained approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bring passengers on board for the seven-night cruise on June 26, the company said this week.

“CDC and the cruise industry agree that the industry has what it needs to move forward and that no additional roadblocks exist to resume shipping by midsummer.” CDC spokesperson Caitlin Shockey confirmed in an email.

This is good news for an industry that came to a halt during the pandemic. Now, emboldened by the green light from the CDC and pent-up demand, the industry has high hopes for an early recovery.

Businesses will need to find the right balance to deliver on their promises of a comfortable and relaxing experience, while still sticking to the rules set by the CDC.

But Stewart Chiron, an industry expert doing business as The cruise guy, says a “groundswell of demand” suggests potential Antsy passengers are willing to jump through a few hoops just to get back on board.

“If they could have sailed in May or June of last year, there are people who would have,” he said. “There were loads of people who were so desperate to go, they didn’t care where they were going or if they were going anywhere. The route was secondary to going on a cruise and going. being on the ocean, and doing something normal, was once again a primary factor. “

But what exactly does “normal” mean to passengers?

Vaccination will bring you closer to a pre-pandemic cruise

For the most part, individual cruise experiences will depend on vaccination status.

Authorization to sail the Celebrity Cruise is subject to 95% of its crew and passengers being fully vaccinated before boarding the ship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The CDC also offers cruise lines an alternative to meet this threshold. Businesses can run test cruises limited capacity to test the effectiveness of their health measures.

However, cruise ships that reach the vaccination threshold will have more flexible masking and social distancing rules.

Adopting vaccination will likely suit most passengers. In an April readership survey, the Cruise Critic website said that 81% of respondents would embark on a cruise if vaccinations were required.

“The buffet is not dead”

CDC has banned cruise ships from leaving U.S. ports March 14, 2020, under a No sail control due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Close quarters, shared meals and activities among international passengers led to some of the first known super-spread events of COVID-19, such as the outbreaks aboard the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess ships, which sickened more than 800 passengers and crew.

As of March 2020, cases related to cruise lines accounted for some 17% of reported cases in the USA

That said, self-service buffets looked like a thing of the past even before the coronavirus. Many cruise ships had long ago opted to have staff serve dinner buffets instead, in an effort to contain the spread of the common flu.

But under new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated passengers are free to fill their plates themselves.

“We were surprised by this as it seems that cruise lines were turning more to a buffet served and that kind of option,” said Chris Gray Faust, editor of the site. Cruise review. “But the buffet is not dead.”

While vaccinated guests may ditch social distancing for leisurely dinners, cruise lines are always necessary to encourage alfresco dining and room service.

In ports, cruise lines are invited but not obliged to prohibit independent exploration by unvaccinated passengers.

“It looks like if you’re vaccinated and you’re on a boat where most people are vaccinated, your experience … will be more similar to what we would have thought before the pandemic,” said Gray Faust.

“All the things that people have enjoyed, you know, socializing with other people, eating and drinking, going to the pool, going to the show, all of that will always be available and open.”

Don’t expect digital detox

But the signs of the pandemic will remain. If cruise lines follow the CDC’s recommendations, travelers will see a lot more gimmicks.

Cruise lines are encouraged to provide portable contact tracing technology. For some of its ships, Royal Caribbean International has already deployed waterproof bracelets mandatory for guests, which will make it easier to determine who has been exposed to the coronavirus in the event of an outbreak.

According to CEO Michael Bayley, the company has monitoring technology implemented, in the form of facial and body recognition, to verify contact tracing cases.

“This stuff has been really effective, at least what we’ve seen in Europe and Singapore,” said Gray Faust of Cruise review.

What about the secular gathering exercise? This is become virtual for a few lines.

Cruise Guy, Stewart Chiron, will take part in this first Caribbean cruise next month.

He sees the introduction of new warranties less as a barrier to a carefree vacation and more as a smart move that will set the stage for the industry again.

“So far that is changing for the better. They are not basing this just on convenience, but on the basis of the science we have today,” he said, in contrast to “the confusion of ‘three or four months ago “.

But he is still willing to take some additional nuisance if that means he can navigate. Ahead of her late June trip, she ends her cruise drought next week for another Caribbean trip outside U.S. waters that will take off from St. Maarten.

For him, it’s the one-way flight of the airline, the long queues and the vaccination paperwork that come between him and the fluid navigation.

“When I travel next week I will take an extra bag packed with a little extra patience,” he said.