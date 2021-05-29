Capitulation to retail investors costs AMC billions

While retail investors have been putting their money to good use on Wall Street for over a century, they have really made their mark in 2021.

Starting in January, investors in Reddit’s WallStreetBets chat room began buying stocks and stock options with unusually high short-term interest levels. The goal for these investors was to perform a short squeeze – an event where (pessimistic) short sellers feel trapped in their positions and run for the hills. Buying to cover to close a short position can send a stock with bullish momentum into the stratosphere, at least in the very short term.

AMC has been the apple of the eye of retail investors

Even if it was GameStopwho started the craze for memes stocks, movie channel AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has quickly become a favorite among retail investors.

The almost universal reason retail investors have chosen to buy AMC stocks is the belief that another epic short squeeze is imminent. AMC’s shares held short totaled $ 94.6 million on May 14, which was about 21% of its float. If AMC stock were to rise at a rapid pace, the unlimited loss potential for short sellers, who are primarily institutional investors, could cause them to abandon and hedge their positions.

Beyond this fixation on short interests, short ratios, dark pools and synthetic stocks, AMC retail investors also believe in the company as a game of reversal. As of May 27, half of the total United States population and 62% of all adults 18 years of age or older had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Most researchers have suggested that a minimum vaccination rate of 70% would be necessary to achieve herd immunity. With most of AMC’s theaters located in the United States, this push towards collective immunity could mean a faster path to theaters’ full capacity.

Box office data was the third driver for retail investors. Godzilla vs. Kong grossed $ 429.4 million worldwide at the box office, according to The-Numbers.com. This makes it the most successful film since the start of the pandemic.

Giving in to retail pressure has cost AMC billions of dollars

But while retail investors profess their love for AMC on social media and believe they saved the company from hedge funds seeking to bankrupt it, they could ultimately be the catalyst that will lead to AMC’s demise. .

In March, AMC filed a proxy circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission that proposed a number of questions to its shareholders. Among those proposals was an item to increase the number of authorized outstanding shares of the company from 500 million to just over one billion. That didn’t mean that AMC would issue 500 million shares, but it would have given the company the power to do so.

As the May 4 annual meeting approached, many retail investors rallied to oppose the measure. The belief was that doubling the number of exceptional stocks would stifle any chance of a lasting short squeeze. Rather than going to the annual meeting of shareholders to count the votes, CEO Adam Aron capitulated to retail investors in early May. To give “more time to its current millions of individual shareholders to make their voices heard,” the company said, AMC extended its registration date for the next proxy circular to June 2, the annual meeting postponed shareholders on July 29 and announced a market offer (ATM) of 43 million shares to raise capital.

Sounds harmless enough, right?

Here’s the thing: When AMC postponed its annual meeting of shareholders and set a record date for June 2, it effectively promised to get its retail investors, obsessed with a short squeeze, an updated stock tally to this date of June 2. That meant quickly executing its ATM offering of 43 million shares. This offer ultimately raised $ 428 million, with an average price per share sold of $ 9.94.

Since this offer was made, AMC’s share price has skyrocketed. On May 27, the shares closed at $ 26.52. This means that ramping up ATM’s offering due to the relocation of the annual meeting of shareholders cost it approximately $ 713 million in additional capital that could have been raised. And there’s more.

Since AMC has exhausted its last available shares through the ATM offering, management has no way of using this mega-spike in the company’s share price to raise funds. If the May 4 vote had taken place and the increase in outstanding shares passed, AMC could raise billions of capital right now to ensure the bankruptcy is finally abandoned. However, the shortsighted greed of retail investors to see brief squeeze could have effectively doomed AMC for good.

Even with the $ 428 million the company has raised, AMC’s roughly $ 1.24 billion in cash may not be able to sustain the company until the end of 2022. The debt is so much higher than that. It has had virtually no chance of meeting its debt obligations by or before 2026 for two years.

Register AMC? If you ask me, Aron’s surrender to retail investors could be what bankrupt AMC in the next five years.