Former Southwest Pilot Sentenced For Exposing Genitals And Viewing In-Flight Porn





COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) A retired Southwest Airlines pilot was sentenced to probation Friday after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals to a first officer and watching pornography on a laptop computer during of a flight from Philadelphia to Florida last year. Michael Haak, 60, apologized and expressed remorse for his actions before US magistrate J. Mark Coulson sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation and a $ 5,000 fine. It started as a consensual farce between me and the other pilot. I never imagined it would turn into this in a thousand years, Haak said in a remote hearing. Federal prosecutors said in a press release that Haak had never met the first officer before this flight to Orlando on August 10, 2020. After the plane reached cruising altitude, Haak exited the seat. pilots, undressed and began to view pornographic material. on a laptop in the cockpit, prosecutors said. As the plane continued in flight, Haak further engaged in inappropriate cockpit conduct, as the first officer continued to perform his duties as an assigned crew member, the statement said. The first officer submitted a statement to the court but did not speak during the Friday hearing. The judge told Haak that his actions had a traumatic effect on the co-pilot and could have affected the safety of passengers and other colleagues. Haak had a duty to behave much more responsibly, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Cunningham. This is not the kind of aberrant behavior anyone should accept, the prosecutor added. Cunningham said the first officer unfortunately suffered consequences as a result of the incident that Haak had nothing to do with, but he did not elaborate. She had the right not to be subjected to this type of behavior, regardless of what might have motivated or prompted her, the prosecutor said. Haak was charged in April with intentionally committing an obscene, indecent or obscene act in a public place, an offense punishable by up to 90 days in prison. He was charged in Maryland because it was one of the states the plane passed through that day. Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of probation without requiring Haak to register as a sex offender. The judge was not bound by this recommendation. Haak, a resident of Longwood, Florida, was a pilot of Southwest Airlines for 27 years until his retirement. His last flight for the Dallas-based airline was on August 31, 2020, three weeks after the incident that led to the criminal charge. Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said in a statement the airline does not tolerate behavior of this nature and will take swift action if such behavior is warranted. Southwest only learned of Haak's behavior after voluntarily leaving the airline, according to Mainz. Nonetheless, Southwest investigated the matter and, as a result, stopped paying Mr Haak any benefits he was entitled to receive due to his separation from (the airline), Mainz said. Defense attorney Michael Salnick said Haak had a distinguished career as a commercial pilot and received numerous accolades and letters of support from passengers and colleagues, including one from Southwest President and CEO Gary Kelly on the day of Haaks' retirement. We are blessed that the Southwest has been your home for so many years, Kelly wrote. Haak accepts responsibility for his conduct and offers no excuses, his lawyer has said in a court file. Salnick argued that Haak deserved a lenient sentence given his life of hard work and kindness. The embarrassment and publicity resulting from this incident was in itself demeaning to Michael Haak and served as punishment in many ways, he wrote.







