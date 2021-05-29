OneWeb, supported by Bharti, launches 36 new LEO satellites





NEW DELHI: OneWeb, a satellite communications company owned by Bharti Airtel, confirmed the launch of 36 new satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) today. The launch is part of the OneWebs Five to 50 program, which aims to bring high-speed satellite Internet to countries such as UK, Alaska, US, Northern Europe, Greenland, l ‘Iceland, the Arctic Seas and Canada. The company said its services will start from 2022. The launch took place on May 28 at 6:38 p.m. BST and was carried out by the European satellite launch company, Arianespace, from the Russian spaceport, Vostochny Cosmodrome. OneWeb had launched a previous wave of 36 satellites from the same spaceport in March. Today’s launch brings the total number of OneWebs LEO satellites to 218. The company plans to launch a fleet of 648 LEO satellites as part of its services. The company only has one more launch before it can begin its services to reach areas north of 50 degrees latitude, by June 2021, he said. The satellites are being built as part of a joint venture between OneWeb and aerospace company Airbus. The satellite communications company said it would be able to build its fleet for completion of delivery by mid-2022. OneWeb also received a $ 550 million investment from Paris-based Eutelsat Communications at the end of April. This investment from one of the world’s most experienced and largest global operators is a vote of confidence in OneWeb and underscores the arrival of satellites in low earth orbit (Leo) in planning long-term growth for companies. major operators, “the company said in a statement. At the time, Eutelsat acquired a 24% stake in OneWeb as part of the transaction. It was also backed by Japans SoftBank Group and Hughes Network Systems LLC, which invested $ 400 million in OneWeb in January this year. Total investments in the business currently stand at $ 1.9 billion. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



