Exxon Mobils Ultimate attempt to avoid climate coup

It was an amazing time for Exxon Mobil Corp. and the corporate world at large: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board of directors.

But in the hours leading up until This week’s annual meeting of shareholders, Exxon made extraordinary efforts to counter the threat of a campaign it had been largely dismissive of months earlier.

Exxon telephoned investors on election morning – and even during an unscheduled hour-long hiatus during the virtual meeting – asking them to reconsider their votes, according to several of those who received calls. Some said they found the last resort and stopping the meeting unorthodox and troubling.

“It was a very unusual annual general meeting,” said Aeisha Mastagni, fund manager at the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, a major investor in Exxon who has supported the activist campaign from the start. “It does not have Feel good as an investor. “

The May 26 meeting concluded with Exxon declaring that two of the dissident’s four director nominees had been elected, a coup for Engine No. 1, a little-known investment firm calling on the company to review its strategy, reduce costs and develop a plan. to fight against climate change. His victory is widely seen as a warning to the rest of the industry that investors will now hold energy companies accountable for environmental concerns.

The full results of the vote have still not been released; a third candidate for engine No. 1 is still in the running for one of the two remaining seats on the board of directors. While there is no indication that Exxon broke the rules at Wednesday’s meeting, such tactics are unusual for a blue chip company.

In response to questions about the meeting, the company said it was “actively engaged” with investors and welcomed the newly elected directors.

Exxon opposed the No.1 engine from the start. The fund has a stake in Exxon of just 0.02%, valued at around $ 54 million. The oil company described the fund’s four candidates as unqualified and said its proposals would put Exxon’s dividend at risk.

Still, the company made a concession in March to another investor, DE Shaw & Co., appointing two new directors, including activist investor Jeff Ubben. But Exxon has consistently refused to meet with No.1 engine candidates.

A major hurdle the company has faced has been gaining support from large institutions, including its top three investors, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp., who collectively hold a stake of over 21%. BlackRock spoke about his climate change voting guidelines.

Discussions with many big investors in the raceuntil the vote mainly focused on Exxon’s strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and not on the company’s financial performance, according to people familiar with the discussions. CEO Darren Woods went down to the trenches during the proxy fight and vowed to keep the dialogue going after the meeting, people said.

But Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street ultimately backed a partial list of No.1 engine nominees.

An indication that the fight could tilt in favor of the No.1 engine came in mid-May with partial backing from two large proxy advisory firms. Two days before the vote, Exxon said it would appoint two new directors, one with “climate experience” and the other with industry expertise.

On the morning of the meeting, engine # 1 issued a statement alerting shareholders that Exxon could try, “in a targeted manner”, to persuade them to change their vote.

Sure enough, by the time the virtual meeting started at 9:30 a.m. Dallas time, Exxon representatives were calling investors. In some cases, those calls involved cajoling holders to at least reduce their support for one or two dissident candidates rather than four, according to people familiar with the conversations, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private.

At around 10:15 a.m., director of investor relations Stephen Littleton announced that proceedings would be suspended for 60 minutes, citing the volume of votes that remained. As classical music was broadcast over the web, emails began to fly among investors bewildered by the shutdown.

An executive of a major Exxon shareholder said he was contacted during the hiatus and pressured to change his vote. The person, who has decades of experience in the field of board elections, said that while such calls a day before a vote are commonplace, this is the first time they have responded to such a call. request in a meeting.

Meanwhile, the No.1 Engine released another statement saying shareholders should “not be fooled by ExxonMobil’s latest attempt to avoid a much-needed board change.” Charlie Penner, active engagement manager at Engine No.1, has been on TV to complain.

“They do a tactic called vote reduction, where they tell a shareholder to withdraw your votes for that person, they tell another shareholder that they are going to withdraw their votes for that person, and they gradually try to reduce people. . ,” he Told CNBC. “He has a very banana republic Feel. “

That break was something Anne Simpson – the chief investment officer of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System for Board Governance and Sustainability – had never seen before in her three-decade career.

Simpson did not receive a call from Exxon regarding the change in his votes. But the practice still bothered her. “If the comments are true, it raises the question of the sanctity of the ballot boxes and whether businesses should have privileged access,” she said.

The meeting didn’t end until nearly three hours after it started, with Littleton reading a summary of the preliminary vote count.

“We welcome new directors Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala to the board,” said Woods said in his concluding remarks, “and we look forward to working with them constructively and collectively on behalf of all shareholders.”

