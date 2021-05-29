No alcohol sale until September in economy





American Airlines will not resume alcohol sales in its main cabin until September. An internal note to flight attendants on Saturday says economy passengers will have to wait until at least September 13 before they can order a drink mid-flight.plans to finish his break on alcohol sales in the economy booth this summer but had not set a date. Alcohol sales in the main cabin were first suspended at the end of March 2020 to limit interactions between passengers and flight attendants amid the COVID pandemic. The decision to stop selling alcohol for most of the summer stems from numerous accounts from unruly passengers in recent months, including an incident in which Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth after allegedly being assaulted by a passenger. Over the past week, we have seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on airplanes. Let’s be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews, Vice President of Flight Services Brady Byrnes said in the memo. While we appreciate that customers and crew are anxious to get back to normal, we will act cautiously and deliberately when restoring pre-COVID practices. Increase in unruly passengers:Southwest Airlines passenger allegedly struck flight attendant charged with felony battery So what does this mean for passengers? Pre-departure beverage services will remain suspended in the premium cabin (first and business class), but alcohol will continue to be offered in-flight. The snack baskets will return to the premium cabin and will be offered on flights between 500 and 899 miles. In the main cabin, non-alcoholic beverages such as canned drinks, juices, coffee and water will be available on request for flights under 250 miles and will be included on longer flights. Southwest Airlines has also abandoned plans to resume alcohol sales this summer after the rise in violent incidents with passengers. The airline did not say when it planned to resume alcohol sales. Long break on alcohol:Southwest Airlines Postpones Return Of Liquor Sales After Incidents With Unruly Passengers Other airlines have already brought alcohol back in a certain way. Discounters Spirit and Allegiant have been selling alcohol for months, and Alaska Airlines resumed main cabin alcohol sales on May 19. United plans to start selling beer, wine and White Claw hard seltzer in the economy on June 1. regular economy since mid-April and will introduce a personalized beer from SweetWater Brewing during Memorial Day weekend. Contributor: Dawn Gilbertson

