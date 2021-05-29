Despite attack on colonial pipeline, likelihood of utility sector hacking increased





A key metric that indicates vulnerability to cyber attacks has increased since the start of the year, according to a cybersecurity firm. The ‘window of exposure’, a key metric that indicates exposure to cyber breaches for utility industry software applications, has increased since the start of the year, WhiteHat Security said in a report. The report states that the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack also exposed the risks to vulnerable software applications in the utility industry. “Application-specific attacks are just as, if not more likely than ransomware [with] Colonial Pipeline … fresh in our minds, “the report says.” Weakness of the application [is] an easy backdoor for installing ransomware, especially given the high-impact nature of ransomware in utilities, “according to White hat. LATEST ATTACK BY SOLARWINDS HACKERS AGAINST US AGENCIES: NEW DETAILS EMERGING At least 67% of utility industry software has at least one serious exploitable vulnerability, up from 55% at the start of the year, WhiteHat said. “The effort and skill required to discover and exploit these vulnerabilities is quite low, making it easier for the adversary,” according to WhiteHat. The main categories of vulnerability include information leakage, protection of the transport layer – which handles communication over a network – and content spoofing, where fake websites are created by hackers. “An example of this could be a document sharing application or a cloud server with the fewest number of controls in place,” said Sean Nikkel, senior cyber threat analyst at Digital Shadows, a provider of protection solutions against digital risks based in San Francisco. in a statement provided to FOX Business. While Window of Exposure (WoE) – a benchmark for organizations relative to their industry peers – for manufacturing has shrunk over the past 12 months and WoE for healthcare has improved , the WoE for utilities has skyrocketed. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The only sector more vulnerable than utilities is public administration, WhiteHat said. The rise in WOE is likely due to an increased focus on security in utilities, which has resulted in the testing of more applications, WhiteHat said.

