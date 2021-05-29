NB: COVID-19 roundup: 10 new cases, 60% of eligible residents partially vaccinated





Public Health reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 143. Moncton area, Zone 1, 5 cases A person under the age of 19.

A person between 20 and 29 years old.

A person between 40 and 49 years old.

Two people between 50-59 years old. Three of these cases are close contacts of previously identified cases and two are under investigation. Fredericton area, zone 3, 4 cases A person between 20 and 29 years old.

A person between 40 and 49 years old.

Two people between 50-59 years old. Two of these cases are close contacts of previously identified cases and two are under investigation. Bathurst region, zone 6, 1 case The case is linked to travel. So far, there have been 2,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province throughout the pandemic, with 2,004 recoveries and 43 deaths. Six people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19, and two in intensive care. There is also a case in a hospital outside the province, also in intensive care. As of Friday, 1,655 COVID-19 tests were carried out, bringing the total for pandemic tests to 332,735. Over 60% receive the first vaccine Almost 61% of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Public Health, or 422,227 New Brunswickers over the age of 12, or 60.9% of the eligible population. That’s an increase of 8,863 from Friday’s tally. Although more and more New Brunswickers are receiving the vaccine, appointments are still available at several immunization clinics. Horizon Health tweeted on Saturday that it has appointments available at clinics next week in Pennfield, St. Stephen, Sussex, Woodstock, Oromocto and Grand Manan. New public exhibitions Public health has also identified two new public exhibits. Moncton area, Zone 1 Saint-Pierre Catholic Church, 2000 Route 535, Cocagne, Sunday, May 23, service at 11 a.m. Fredericton area, Zone 3 Capt. Submarine / Irving Oil, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, Thursday, May 20 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Past public exhibitions Public Health has previously reported the following potential public exposures: Moncton area, Zone 1: TD Bank , 525RegisSt., Dieppe, May 22 between 8:30 am and 10:30 am

, 525RegisSt., Dieppe, May 22 between 8:30 am and 10:30 am Moxie’s Grill and Bar , 10WyseSt., Moncton, May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

, 10WyseSt., Moncton, May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. TimHortons , 170 St. George Boulevard, Moncton, May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

, 170 St. George Boulevard, Moncton, May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon. A&W , 6 rue Champlain, Dieppe, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 6 rue Champlain, Dieppe, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. CodiacTranspoCit Yes Bus n ° 60 , May 21 between 7.45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Yes , May 21 between 7.45 a.m. and 11 a.m. CodiacTranspoCity Bus n ° 51 , May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Extreme windows, 80LoftusSt., Moncton, May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fredericton area, Zone 3: Costco , 25, boulevard Wayne Squibb, May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25, boulevard Wayne Squibb, May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The main store , 1381 Regent Street, Fredericton, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent Street, Fredericton, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dollarama , 1033, rue Prospect, May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1033, rue Prospect, May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Giant tiger , 1160SmytheSt., May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1160SmytheSt., May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Atlantic supermarket, 116 Main Street, Fredericton Wednesday, May 19, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

116 Main Street, Fredericton Wednesday, May 19, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aldo shoes , 1381 Regent St., May 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., May 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. LeChteau , 1381 Regent St., May 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., May 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. LawtonsDrugs , 1381 Regent St., May 19 and 20, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., May 19 and 20, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent Street, Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent Street, Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, 5 to 7 p.m. Pizza from Fadi, 312 Main Street, Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main Street, Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Center , 300 St. Mary’s Street, Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary’s Street, Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA Daycare , 570 York Street, Fredericton, Tuesday May 18 and Wednesday May 19

, 570 York Street, Fredericton, Tuesday May 18 and Wednesday May 19 Scholten , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton Monday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton Monday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton Monday, May 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton Monday, May 17, 5 to 7 p.m. Walmart Super , 1399 Regent Street, Fredericton Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent Street, Fredericton Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect Street, Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect Street, Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christ Church (parish) , 245 Westmorland Street, Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, service at 10:30 a.m.

, 245 Westmorland Street, Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, service at 10:30 a.m. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 9:30 am and 11:30 am.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 9:30 am and 11:30 am. Atlantic supermarket , 116 Main St., Fredericton, May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen Street, Fredericton, May 15 from 3 p.m. to May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen Street, Fredericton, May 15 from 3 p.m. to May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge, ON May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge, ON May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Penniac Ultramar , 22 Route 628, May 15 , between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 22 Route 628, May 15 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., May 15 from 10 a.m. to noon

, 665 George St., May 15 from 10 a.m. to noon Moores Clothing , 1150, rue Prospect, May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150, rue Prospect, May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen Street, between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen Street, between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and noon on Sunday, May 16. Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Boulevard, Fredericton Saturday, May 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

25 Wayne Squibb Boulevard, Fredericton Saturday, May 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Castle building materials , 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, May 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 20 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

, 24B Columbus St., Perth-Andover, May 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 20 from noon to 5:30 p.m. Arthurette general store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, May 11, 7:00 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, May 11, 7:00 a.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save easily,A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, May 11, May 14, May 15 and May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Edmundston region: Tim Hortons , 54 rue Canada, Saint-Quentin, ON May 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 54 rue Canada, Saint-Quentin, ON May 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. JeanCoutu, 177 Victoria St., May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Bathurst region: Tim Hortons, 1420, boulevard Vanier, Bathurst, May 16, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. What to do if you have a symptom People who are concerned about having symptoms of COVID-19 maytake an online self-assessment test. Public health says symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19 include: Fever greater than 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty in breathing. In children, symptoms also included purple markings on the fingers and toes. People with any of these symptoms should:

