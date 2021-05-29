US and Southwest delay alcohol sales after unruly travelers increase

A bird flies in the foreground as a Southwest Airlines jet arrives for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have said they are delaying the resumption of alcoholic beverage services, after a flight attendant was assaulted and the industry grapples with a wave of other passenger-on-board incidents.

A Southwestern flight attendant sustained facial injuries and lost two teeth after being assaulted by a passenger, according to a May 24 letter from Southwest Flight Attendant Union president Lyn Montgomery , to CEO Gary Kelly. Between April 8 and May 15, there were 477 incidents of passenger misconduct on southwest flights, Montgomery wrote.

Airlines are slowly bringing back meal snacks and drinks they cut off at the start of the pandemic.

American Airlines has said it will not sell alcoholic beverages in the main cabin until September 13, when the federal mask’s mandate expires. It will still offer alcoholic beverages in first and business class, but only in flight.

“Over the past week, we have seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on airplanes,” said Brady Byrnes, general manager of flight services at American, in a note to flight attendants. “Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews.”

Dallas-based Southwest had planned to resume alcohol sales in June for flights from Hawaii and in July for longer domestic flights in the continental United States. A spokesperson for the Southwest said there was currently “no timetable” for the resumption of alcohol sales.

“As alcohol sales are reintroduced into this already volatile environment, you can surely understand our concern,” Montgomery wrote in the letter.

On Monday, a day after the incident aboard the Sacramento-San Diego flight, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had received around 2,500 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, with around 1,900 of those cases involving travelers who refused to follow the flight. federal mask mandate. during the plane trip.

The Biden administration still requires people to wear face masks on planes, at the airport, on buses and trains until September 13, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed the guidelines for people vaccinated in other settings.

“We also recognize that alcohol can contribute to atypical customer behavior on board and we owe it to our crew not to potentially aggravate what can already be a new and stressful situation for our customers,” said Byrnes.