U.S. Postal Service seeks to raise First Class stamp to 58 cents





WASHINGTON Amid a slew of price hikes and service changes meant to reduce the agency's debt, the US Postal Service wants to raise rates for first-class stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents. The request for changes, which would take effect on August 29, has been filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission. It includes price increases for first class mail, magazines and marketing mailers. The price increases are part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoys' 10-year plan for the agency, which faces operating losses estimated at $ 160 billion over the next decade. DeJoy said the increases are necessary to achieve financial viability and service excellence and will allow the postal service to remain viable and competitive and to offer reliable postal services that are among the most affordable in the world. The Washington Post reported that the price increases are also accompanied by hundreds of executive-level layoffs. An email to postal officials requesting confirmation of the layoffs did not receive an immediate response. The post office has struggled with declining revenues for years; Over the past decade, overall mail volume has fallen 28 percent and first-class letters have declined 47 percent, according to the agency. It also faces stiff competition in the parcel delivery business from FedEx, UPS and Amazon. DeJoy, a major donor to former President Donald Trump, became a figure of national controversy last year when he was publicly accused by Democrats of hampering the postal service for political reasons. His attempts to cut service were seen as an extension of Trump's opposition to postal voting. After Trump's defeat, DeJoys' position was seen as threatened. The Senate approved three new people appointed to the Postal Services board, giving the nine-member board a Democratic majority. However, the dismissal of DeJoys is not certain. Postal Service board chairman Ron Bloom, a Democrat, told House lawmakers in February that DeJoy, under very difficult circumstances, was doing a good job.

