TSA reports highest checkpoint volume at U.S. airports since COVID pandemic began

BUFFALO, NY As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, many are choosing to travel over the long vacation weekend. The Transportation Security Administration reports that on Friday 1,959,593 people were screened at checkpoints at airports across the country. According to a TSA spokesperson, this is the highest volume of checkpoints since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The TSA announced earlier in the week that it was ramping up operations ahead of the holiday weekend and summer months. As the volume of passengers continues to increase, TSA is poised for their return to airports across the country, equipped with enhanced airport security checkpoints, more than 46,000 highly trained security professionals and valuable partnerships with the parties. stakeholders and industry, all to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience, said Darby LaJoye, senior official serving as TSA administrator. For passengers returning for the first time since 2019, be aware that some screening point processes have changed and some, like taking off your shoes, remain in place. Additionally, during high volume months, travelers should plan to arrive at the airport early to complete the airport screening process and arrive at their boarding gate in a timely manner. For more information on some of these changes, click here. According to AAA, more than 37 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this year for Memorial Day. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when just 23 million people turned out for the holidays. It was an all-time low since 2000 with AAA starting to track these statistics. While the increase is a welcome sight for the travel industry, it is still 13%, about 6 million people lower than in 2019, the last weekend of pre-pandemic Memorial Day.

