May 7-27, 2021 – Loveland Reporter-Herald





The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment regularly inspects restaurants and food services throughout the county. The system uses the following scores, based on the points assessed for each infraction. Pass: The establishment meets basic food safety standards, although there may be violations. 0 to 49 points. Re-inspection required: Food safety violations have been identified and the establishment has a higher level of risk of violations. 50-109. Closed: Significant unsanitary conditions or other imminent health hazards have been identified. The establishment must cease operations until conditions and violations are corrected. 110 and more. Unrated: These are not full inspections and are conducted for a variety of reasons. The following inspections were carried out from May 7 to 27, 2021. Further information, including specific violations and inspector comments, is available at: larimer.org/health. Land of love Boise Tavern, 1475 Boise Ave., Suite 384. Routine. Past.

Noodles & Company, 1550 Fall River Drive. Routine. Past.

Old Chicago, 1436 Hahns Peak Drive. Re-inspection required. Past.

Pho Lan, 296 E. 29th St. Routine. Past.

Smoked Wings, 103 W. Fourth St. Re-inspection required. Past.

Sprout Farmer’s Market # 330 Deli, 1440 E. Lincoln Ave. Routine. Re-inspection required.

Walmart Super Center Deli, 250 W. 65th St. Routine. Past. Bellvue Howling Cow Cafe, 5821 W. County Road 54E. Routine. Past. Berthoud Bradfords Grub & Grog, 335 Mountain Ave. Routine. Re-inspection required.

Cocina Mexican Restaurant, 400 Mountain Ave. Routine. Re-inspection required.

La Casita Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 405 Fifth St. Routine. Re-inspection required. Fort collins 7-Eleven, 3045 W. Prospect Road. Routine. Past.

The Bean Cycle, 144 N. College Ave. Routine. Past.

Beijing Noodle, 1005 W. Stuart St., Unit A1. Re-inspection required. Past.

Butters AM Eatery, 1103 W. Elizabeth St. Re-inspection required. Past.

CSU Garbanzo Express, 1101 Central Ave. Mall, Lory Student Center, No. 254. Routine. Past.

Convenience CSU Lake Street, 1508 Center Avenue, CSU Parking Garage. Routine. Past.

CSU Subway at Lake Street, 508 Center Ave. Routine. Past.

CSU Sweet Sinsations @ Lory Student Center. Routine. Past.

East Moon Asian Bistro, 1624 S. Lemay Ave. Routine. Re-inspection required.

Firehouse Subs, 1856 N. College Ave., Suite 130. Routine. Past.

First Watch Restaurants, 2809 S. College Ave. Routine. Past.

Café FoCo, 225, rue Maple Routine. Past.

FoCo DoCo, 234 N. College Ave., Unit A1. Routine. Past.

Jersey Mikes, 4709 S. Timberline Road, # 103. Routine. Past.

JFE Snowfox KS099, 1842 N. College Ave. Routine. Past.

Jimmy Johns, 2860 E. Harmony Road, Suite 130. Routine. Past.

La Piadina @ The Exchange, 234 N. College Ave. Unit D. Routine. Past.

Little Bird Bakeshop No. 11, Old Town Square. Routine. Past.

Old Town Churn, 234 N. College Ave. Unit D. Routine. Past.

Old Town Putt, 244 N. College Ave., Suite 112. Routine. Past.

Peace Love and Little Donuts, 632 S. College Ave. Routine. Past.

Saigon Grill, 1120 S. College Ave. Routine. Re-inspection required.

Simmer, 2519 S. Shields St., 1F. Routine. Past.

Snooze, 144 W. Mountain Ave. Routine. Past.

Subway North College, 1624 N. College Ave. Routine. Past.

Tokyo Joes, 2519 S. Shields St., Suite C. Routine. Past.

Tortilla Marissas, 2635 S. College Ave. Routine. Re-inspection required.

Vatos Tacos & Tequila, 234 N. College Ave., Unit A2. Routine. Past.

Wingstop, 244 N. College Ave. Routine. Past. Wellington Owl Canyon Café, 3745 S. Cleveland Ave. Routine. Past.

Taco Bell, 8050 Sixth St. Routine. Past. Windsor Family-run Mexican restaurant Pueblo Viejo, 4630 Royal Vista Circle, # 1 and 2. Routine. Re-inspection required.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos