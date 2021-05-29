Business
Advantages and disadvantages, differences, reputation
Online eyeglass and contact lens retailers have changed the consumer landscape for people with vision correction needs, offering a wider range of options, more convenient delivery, and (sometimes) lower prices. affordable. Two major retailers in this space are Warby Parker, based in New York, and Zenni Optical, based in San Francisco.
If you’re trying to decide whether to buy your next set of glasses or contact lenses from one of these two retailers, you’ve come to the right place. Here, properly break down the difference between Warby Parker and Zenni Optical and help you decide which one is best for you.
Here’s a basic breakdown:
Warby parker
Since its debut in 2010, Warby Parker has become known for offering a wide selection of its own glasses at an affordable price.
They are also known for their home trial program, where customers are allowed to select up to five frames to try at home over a 5 day period. Once you’ve decided which ones you want, all you need to do is send them back and then select the pair you want to fill with your prescription.
While all of their mounts can be purchased online, Warby Parker also has 71 locations in 28 states in the United States.
Zenni optics
Zenni Optical caused a stir in 2003 with a rather unexplored direct-to-consumer model that cuts out middlemen and offers low cost eyewear.
They keep their prices low, they have no physical location, and they keep the bells and whistles simple. It means no insurance or free shipping. It also means that you can get a pair of glasses, according to your prescription, for as little as $ 7.
Zenni Optical offers a test function that you can use with your built-in camera, or a 3D test tool that you can use by uploading a video of yourself.
Warby parker
All Warby Parkers frames, of which there are over 100 styles, are made of either acetate, metal, or a mixture of the two. Many of their frames can be made into sunglasses or prescription sunglasses.
In terms of lenses, they offer polycarbonate lenses and bifocal lenses, as well as high force index 1.67 and 1.74 lenses. They also offer add-ons like blue light blocking lenses and light sensitive lenses. They do not offer progressive lenses.
Their selection of daily, monthly and bi-weekly contact lenses comes from top brands like Acuvue, in addition to their own line of contact lenses, called Scout. Their daily lenses have a base curve of 8.4 millimeters (mm) and a diameter of 14.2 mm.
Zenni optics
Zenni Opticals’ vast selection of over 6000 frames includes materials like acetate, steel and titanium. Most of their frames are available as sunglasses and also offer single vision, bifocal, progressive and high index lenses.
They add scratch resistant coating and UV protection for free and offer blue light protection starting at $ 16.95. Zenni Optical does not sell contact lenses.
Warby parker
Warby Parker is inexpensive, especially compared to what you pay in an optometrist’s office, but they’re not the cheapest. You can expect to pay around $ 95 as a baseline for prescription glasses, with the real increase in price coming from additional features like high index lenses, which can cost anywhere from $ 30 to $ 130.
If you then decide to add other features like lenses for blue light protection or light responsiveness, you can expect to pay at least $ 200. That said, Warby Parker is somewhat unique in that it is viewed as a network provider for vision plans by UnitedHealthcare and other selected insurance providers.
Scout Daily Contact Lenses cost $ 110 for a 90-day supply of two lenses, plus you’ll get a 6-day trial lens pack for $ 5 to start. Delivery of all Warby Parkers products, including their trial program, is free.
Zenni optics
The more basic option will set you back $ 6.95, but if you want high-end frames (which can go up to $ 50), add-ons like blue light protection or high-index lenses, you can expect to pay a little more.
Zenni Optical offers three types of high index lenses for people with prescriptions greater than + or 4.25. Their 1.61 high index lenses cost $ 19.95 more, 1.67 costs $ 34.95 more, and 1.74 costs $ 74.95.
Zenni does not accept insurance, but some insurance companies offer reimbursement. Either way, Zenni Opticals frames tend to be a lot cheaper than other retail options.
Warby parker
Warby Parker has a solid reputation as a company when it comes to balancing quality and design with affordability. They have one Trustpilot 3.4 star rating, with a range of negatives for customer service and positives for easy ordering.
Healthline editor-in-chief Chelsea Logan liked the try-on feature but was disappointed that not all colors in all styles were available for home trials. I also liked that their site gave the measurements for each pair, so if you already have a pair that you like, you can try to find something similar in size, she says. I have the impression that a lot of frames are of similar styles.
In general, their customer service through reviews was reported to be strong. Healthline editor-in-chief Ruby Thompson said she had a very straightforward comeback experience with Warby Parker.
Zenni optics
Zenni Optical has a solid reputation for no fuss, no affordable eyeglasses online. Their Trustpilot The rating is 4.6 stars, and many reviewers are happy with the simple, reasonable prices and top-notch customer service. These few unhappy Trustpilot reviewers weren’t happy with the 100% store credit return policy and what they described as poor customer service.
Healthline editor Roman Gokhman commissioned Zenni Optical and appreciated the platform’s ease of use and expediency. Even though the glasses are made in China and they announced they would likely be late, they always arrived on time, he said.
If affordability is the most important element in your next eyewear purchase, Zenni Optical could be the answer. Although less expensive than selecting from an optometrist due to reduced overhead costs, Warby Parker still works more expensive than Zenni Optical, in general.
However, if the ability to try at home, the ability to get in-person customer service, insurance coverage, and other great features are important to you, Warby Parker may be a better choice.
Johanna Sorrentino is a writer, editor and traveler. Her appetite for meaningful information and good storytelling is matched only by her appetite for cheese and chocolate. Learn more about her at johannasorrentino.com.
