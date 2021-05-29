The world moves on the climate

Comment

Countries, businesses and organizations like the International Energy Agency are calling for more to be done to tackle climate change. The final report of our climate committee must also be more ambitious, writes Rod Oram

On Monday, the Climate Change Commission will present its final recommendations to government on the carbon budgets, policies and programs we need to reduce our emissions over the next 15 years to meet our commitment to be net zero of by 2050.

Normally, these final reports to government could add some new proposals. But often, they put away and mainly reinforce the proposals of their precursor drafts. Rarely do final reports significantly improve goals and strengthen the underlying architecture designed to help achieve them.

But these are far from normal times, especially in the climate crisis. The four months since the Commission released its draft report have seen an increase in climate action from governments and institutions, businesses and investors, courts and NGOs around the world.

What do you think? Click here to comment.

The human response to the crisis has moved at a much higher speed. It is imperative that the Commission’s final report embraces this important change.

The United States, for example, is joining the Paris Agreement and has almost doubled its emission reduction commitment it made under the pact. Its new target is a reduction of 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, including land use, land-use change and forestry.

However, it would take a reduction of 57-63% to be consistent with the global goal of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 ° C and to reach its goal of net zero by 2050, according to the analysis. of Climate Action Tracker, managed by a consortium of climate science institutions. CAT is the best way to keep tabs on country commitments and progress.

Among institutions, the OECD’s International Energy Agency has posed by far the most significant challenge of recent times. His Net zero by 2050 The report presents scenarios, filled with 400 actions the government must take, to decarbonise the global energy sector. For example, oil and gas companies must stop all new exploration projects this year.

Start your day with

a curation of our top

stories in your inbox Start your day with a curation of

our best stories to your inbox READ TODAY’S NEWSLETTER FREE REGISTRATION

READ TODAY’S NEWSLETTER

He details an energy overhaul according to which demand for coal would fall by 90%, demand for gas would halve, and demand for oil would decline by nearly 75% by 2050. Solar would become the largest source of responding energy. 20% of global energy demand.

To drive these changes, investments in low-carbon technologies are expected to rise to around $ 5,000 billion per year by 2030, compared to around $ 2 billion today.

We need a historic surge in investments, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, adding that this would add 0.4% per year to GDP growth. Most of it needs to be clean energy.

The report was based entirely on existing clean energy technologies, ranging from those widely and commercially deployed to those in the prototype phase.

Likewise, many organizations representing businesses have increased their climate ambitions in a number of countries. Most notable is the Confederation of British Industries Seize the moment economic plan he released this week. It identifies six key ways to rebuild the economy and drive green growth towards net zero emissions with the aim of achieving “a decade of better economic growth and social solidarity” following a decade of austerity measures , Brexit-related disruptions and the coronavirus crisis.

“This country will never have a greater opportunity to transform our economy and our society for the better than what we have now,” said Tony Danker, CEO of the CBI. “This is the time when we have a real chance to make big bets on the growth and competition of the UK economy.”

The flow of major cleantech announcements from individual companies around the world is also accelerating rapidly. Just one example comes from AP Moller Maersk, which has the world’s largest container ship fleet. He will launch his first carbon neutral vessel, fueled by methanol in 2023, seven years ahead of its previous target.

Maersk said about half of its top 200 customers have set or are about to set zero carbon targets for their supply chains. Maersk plans to have a carbon neutral fleet by 2050, which will require massive investments in innovation and new vessels.

The performance of companies on their climate commitments varies considerably across sectors and within sectors, according to a recent global study by McKinsey. Overall, power producers are the best performers, while food, beverage and agriculture companies are the worst, along with fossil fuel companies. We have a similar pattern in New Zealand.

Investors are also increasingly active on climate issues. For example, the flow of money to funds using the Environment, Social and Governance disciplines to help them choose actions with a focus on sustainability has increased over the past two years, especially in Europe. Globally, some US $ 1.5 billion is invested in this way, a tripling since 2012, according to a Morningstar study.

Another big pressure on companies comes from activist shareholders, like the coalition that won two seats on Exxon-Mobil’s board of directors at the company’s annual general meeting this week in the face of opposition from the board of directors and company. Investors are fighting against the oil company’s refusal to set ambitious targets for reducing its own emissions and those of the products it markets, and its refusal to invest in renewable energies. In contrast, BP, Shell and a few other oil majors are making greater efforts to partially decarbonize.

Compared to such galvanizing actions abroad, our responses to the climate crisis are too often timid, fragmentary, rambling and lethargic. It is unfair and unreasonable to wait on their own for the recommendations of the Climate Commission will encourage us to be more ambitious, urgent and efficient. But if they are strong, fair, well researched and complete, they will help us to act together.