Former Southwest Airlines pilot convicted of obscene theft





A Southwest Airlines pilot was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and fined $ 5,000 for an obscene act on a flight from Philadelphia to Florida on August 10, 2020. After reaching the cruising altitude, Michael Haak stood up and exposed his genitals to a co-pilot before watching porn on a laptop in the cockpit. In-flight exhibition The 60-year-old retired pilot left Southwest after 27 years at the end of August last year. He was accused in April of intentionally committing an “obscene, indecent or obscene act in a public place”. This offense can carry a maximum penalty of 90 days in prison. At a hearing on Friday, the judge shared that Haak’s actions had a traumatic impact on the co-pilot. In addition, it was added that the activity could have had an impact on the safety of those on board. During the remote hearing, Haak responded by stating the following, as reported by The Associated Press. It started as a consensual farce between me and the other pilot. I never imagined it would turn into this in a thousand years. Inappropriate behavior Federal prosecutors point out that Haak had not met the first officer before this flight. The Associated Press shares the following from a statement shared by prosecutors: As the aircraft continued in flight, Haak further engaged in improper conduct in the cockpit, as the first officer continued to perform his duties as an assigned crew member. Stay informed:Register nowfor our daily and weekly news summaries. The southwest position After nearly three decades of service with Southwest, Haak retired with several accolades and letters from the company. Notably, CEO Gary Kelly wrote to him on his last day. Nonetheless, a spokesperson for the Southwest has since said he does not tolerate behavior of this nature. Ultimately, the airline was not made aware of this incident until after Haak voluntarily left. As a result, he opened an investigation and stopped paying her benefits. Overall, it’s understandable that Southwest is determined to prevent such incidents from happening across all of its departments. In 2019, it was revealed that two pilots of the aircraft carrier were accused of monitoring a hidden camera in an aircraft toilet. It was claimed the pair streamed the footage live to an iPad in the cockpit. Over the weekend, it was reported that the airline was postponing plans to resume the sale of alcohol on flights after an increase in unruly passengers on its planes. The operator planned to restart alcohol sales on flights this summer. However, there has been a series of tumultuous incidents over the past year. Thus, the company believes that in the interests of security, it is better to delay the recovery. Overall, the airline is keen to ensure that its flights are smooth, without any unexpected incidents on board. Without a doubt, management would have been surprised to discover this behavior on the August 10 flight. What do you think of this incident? Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments section.

