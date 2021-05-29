Bond Traders Look For Jobs To Find Clues Of Reduction As Cash Glut Rises

the The glut of liquidity in dollar funding markets combines with concerns about inflation to fuel debate among investors over when the Federal Reserve may have to exit the accelerator.

Bond traders are very sensitive to dollar build-up in short-term interest rate markets, a glut reflected in the amount of money sitting and earning absolutely nothing at the Fed. reverse repo facility. For some, this is yet another sign that the so-called quantitative easing program should be cut back from its current pace of $ 120 billion per month, although others say the central bank is acting as it should. , as a safety valve, and also highlight the other factors that fuel the oversupply.

Either way, the liquidity stack – and if the Fed’s use of the facility resumes its upward trajectory after Slip Friday – should be a key target for traders in the coming week, along with crucial US employment data, which may give clues to the strength of growth and inflation.

“Progress towards achieving the dual mandate should be the most important factor” for policy tightening decisions, said Jonathan Cohn, strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, referring to the Fed’s dual focus on jobs and consumer prices.

The drumbeat of policymakers on when the Fed should debate restraining its asset purchases has been accelerating, although officials have been careful to say their views are based on the economy continuing to grow and the outlook for sustained inflation. The strength of the upcoming Labor Market Report should therefore be a major catalyst for bets on when rate cuts and hikes may start to occur, as will developments in finance markets.

The next central bank policy meeting will take place June 15-16, amid talk of possible signals of cuts from the Kansas City Fed’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole in August.

Money market traders are currently valuing around 18 basis points of Fed rate hikes by the end of next year, down around 3 basis points from levels at the end of last month. . This equates to about a 72% chance of a standard 25 basis point increase in 2022. Before it even gets to that, officials need to go through the cut, and most analysts expect it to be. there is a lag before launching into the interest. higher rates

Asymmetric risk

The yield on 10-year notes has edged down slightly over the past two weeks, although it has received some support in recent days from reporting on the government’s budget proposals and, at around 1.59%, it is firmly anchored in the range in which it has been for a few weeks. month. The inflation expectations of the bond market, measured by what is called break even rates, too, fell slightly, although they still stick to decade-long highs they reached earlier in May.

Some traders are concerned that the next job creation report in May will revive the upward movement in long-term yields. The median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg is an increase in the wage bill of around 671,000 people and a figure of that magnitude or more could make the previous month’s surprisingly low reading seem unique. There is also the prospect of a revision of the April figures, which stood at around 266,000 despite earlier forecasts of a gain of 1,000,000.

“Risks in the market are asymmetric towards higher returns,” said John Briggs, global head of office strategy at Natwest Markets. “After last month’s payroll figure, economists are conservative this time around, so there is a chance the actual figure is above consensus. And after that, people will start to worry about the next Consumer Price Report, ”which is scheduled to be released on June 10th.

What to watch

The treasury bill market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday in the United States. Here are the highlights of the calendar.

The economic calendar June 1: index of purchasing managers in the US manufacturing sector Markit; construction expenses; Manufacturing Gauge from the Supply Management Institute; Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index June 2: MBA mortgage applications; Fed beige book; vehicle sales June 3: job cuts at Challenger; ADP job change; non-agricultural productivity; weekly unemployment claims; Consumer comfort Langer; Markit US PMI Services; ISM service indicator June 4: monthly job report; orders for factories, durable goods and capital goods

The Fed’s schedule: June 1: Fed Vice President for Supervision Randal Quarles; Fed Governor Lael Brainard June 2: Patrick Harker, president of the Philadelphia Fed; Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans; Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic; Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan June 3: Bostic; Kaplan; Harker; Quarles June 4: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a panel of the Bank for International Climate Change Settlements with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and other officials

The auction calendar: June 1: 13 week invoices, 26 week invoices, 42 day cash management invoice June 3: 4 week invoices, 8 week invoices

