Business
Stock market index close to 6000: will it support growth?
The stock index is currently hovering around 6,000 points, raising questions among investors as to whether it would remain stable here or if it would take a plunge as before.
The DSEX, the premium index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has exceeded 5,900 points four times since its inception in 2013.
For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel.
Analysts say this year there was a huge possibility not to back down because confidence reigned among many alongside a lower interest rate in the banking industry.
The sustainability of the index around the 6,000 point level depends on a lot of things, said Mokta Rani Sarker, assistant professor in the finance department at Jagannath University.
If the recent rise in the index happened for fundamental reasons, it will hold up, but any artificial rise cannot be sustained, she said.
On the positive side, investor confidence in the market has returned as falling interest rates in banks pushed investors here, she said.
“But the size of our market is small, so it is sensitive to the risk of manipulation, although some steps have been taken recently,” Sarker added.
“Our technical analysis shows that the market has a chance to break through the 6,000 point level and hold onto this lead,” said Ali Xahangir, CEO of amarstock.com, a stock market data provider.
The market has been sluggish for the past seven or eight years and now the index is at its closest to the 6,000 point level, where many stocks are still undervalued, he said.
Importantly, stocks of banks and non-bank financial institutions remained stagnant in the same place as before the rally, he added.
Meanwhile, the market normally remains buoyant during the months when the country’s annual budget is announced in the hope of incentives, he added.
Despite the pandemic, the stock index and turnover have remained high this year, indicating that people are investing here with a lot of confidence, said Sharif Anwar Hossain, president of the DSE Brokers’ Association.
Normally the market remains sluggish during the month of Ramadan, but this year has been an exception, he said.
Due to increased confidence in the presence of a new regulatory commission, lower interest rates in banks and limited opportunities for investment in other instruments, the stock market has experienced a upward trend, said the leader of the association.
If the index crosses the 6,000 point level, funds will be raised in larger amounts, which are now all blocked, he said.
“On the flip side, the index has gone up mainly on insurance and some stocks played, but there are still a lot of fundamental stocks that are profitable,” he said.
“I therefore hope that this year the index will remain above the 6,000 mark,” added Hossain, also managing director of Md Sahidullah Securities.
Mr. Sayadur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, believes the market will go beyond the highest it has ever been.
The index had reached the highest 6336 points on November 26, 2017, according to data from the DSE.
“There are many reasons for hope,” he said, adding that this year fixed deposit rates in banks were very low, lower than the rate of inflation, for which the stock market was more preferable. to the people.
Listed banks provided higher dividends for 2020, raising the dividend yield to more than 5 percent on average, he said, adding: “It also attracts investors.”
Corporate tax could also be lowered in the next fiscal year, which means all indicators are positive for the market, Rahman said.
The new regulatory commission has also taken many reform measures, which will leave positive effects on the index, he added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]