Stock market index close to 6000: will it support growth?

The stock index is currently hovering around 6,000 points, raising questions among investors as to whether it would remain stable here or if it would take a plunge as before.

The DSEX, the premium index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has exceeded 5,900 points four times since its inception in 2013.

Analysts say this year there was a huge possibility not to back down because confidence reigned among many alongside a lower interest rate in the banking industry.

The sustainability of the index around the 6,000 point level depends on a lot of things, said Mokta Rani Sarker, assistant professor in the finance department at Jagannath University.

If the recent rise in the index happened for fundamental reasons, it will hold up, but any artificial rise cannot be sustained, she said.

On the positive side, investor confidence in the market has returned as falling interest rates in banks pushed investors here, she said.

“But the size of our market is small, so it is sensitive to the risk of manipulation, although some steps have been taken recently,” Sarker added.

“Our technical analysis shows that the market has a chance to break through the 6,000 point level and hold onto this lead,” said Ali Xahangir, CEO of amarstock.com, a stock market data provider.

The market has been sluggish for the past seven or eight years and now the index is at its closest to the 6,000 point level, where many stocks are still undervalued, he said.

Importantly, stocks of banks and non-bank financial institutions remained stagnant in the same place as before the rally, he added.

Meanwhile, the market normally remains buoyant during the months when the country’s annual budget is announced in the hope of incentives, he added.

Despite the pandemic, the stock index and turnover have remained high this year, indicating that people are investing here with a lot of confidence, said Sharif Anwar Hossain, president of the DSE Brokers’ Association.

Normally the market remains sluggish during the month of Ramadan, but this year has been an exception, he said.

Due to increased confidence in the presence of a new regulatory commission, lower interest rates in banks and limited opportunities for investment in other instruments, the stock market has experienced a upward trend, said the leader of the association.

If the index crosses the 6,000 point level, funds will be raised in larger amounts, which are now all blocked, he said.

“On the flip side, the index has gone up mainly on insurance and some stocks played, but there are still a lot of fundamental stocks that are profitable,” he said.

“I therefore hope that this year the index will remain above the 6,000 mark,” added Hossain, also managing director of Md Sahidullah Securities.

Mr. Sayadur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, believes the market will go beyond the highest it has ever been.

The index had reached the highest 6336 points on November 26, 2017, according to data from the DSE.

“There are many reasons for hope,” he said, adding that this year fixed deposit rates in banks were very low, lower than the rate of inflation, for which the stock market was more preferable. to the people.

Listed banks provided higher dividends for 2020, raising the dividend yield to more than 5 percent on average, he said, adding: “It also attracts investors.”

Corporate tax could also be lowered in the next fiscal year, which means all indicators are positive for the market, Rahman said.

The new regulatory commission has also taken many reform measures, which will leave positive effects on the index, he added.