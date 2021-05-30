2 airlines to postpone alcohol service due to rise in in-flight violence





Two major airlines, US and Southwest, have postponed plans to resume serving alcohol on flights in a bid to stop a wave of unruly and sometimes violent behavior by passengers pushing, knocking and yelled at the flight attendants. Both airlines announced the policies this week after the latest assault was captured on a much watched video which showed a woman punching a flight attendant in the face on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday. The flight attendant lost two teeth in the assault, his union said, and the passenger, identified by police as Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, was accused battery with serious bodily injury. She was also banned for life from flying southwest, the airline said. It was not immediately clear whether Ms Quinonez had a lawyer, and she did not respond to messages left at a number listed under her name on Saturday.

As of Jan. 1, the Federal Aviation Administration has received approximately 2,500 reports of unruly behavior from passengers, including approximately 1,900 reports of passengers refusing to comply with a federal mandate that they wear masks on airplanes. The agency said that in the past it did not follow reports of unruly passengers because the numbers had been fairly consistent over the years, but had started receiving reports of a significant increase in passenger traffic. disruptive behavior from the end of 2020. We’ve never seen anything like it, Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants, said in an online meeting with federal aviation officials Wednesday. We have never seen it so badly. Southwest Airlines released a statement on Friday citing the recent rise in in-flight incidents involving industry disruptive passengers, as it said it had suspended plans to resume alcohol service on flights. We are aware that this decision will be disappointing for some customers, but we believe it is the right decision now in the interests of the safety and comfort of all on board, the statement said.

American Airlines announced a similar policy on Saturday. He said alcohol sales, which had been suspended in the main cabin since late March 2020, would remain suspended until September 13, when a federal mandate requiring passengers to wear masks on planes, buses and the trains will expire. In a note, American said it recognizes that alcohol can contribute to atypical customer behavior on board and that we owe it to our crew not to potentially make what can already be a new and stressful situation for our customers. . Today in business Update May 28, 2021, 12:54 p.m. ET Over the past week, we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on planes, says the memo, which was sent to U.S. flight attendants on Saturday. Let’s be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews. American said alcohol will continue to be served in first and business class, but only during the flight and not before departure. The changes came after Lyn Montgomery, president of Transportation Workers Union Local 556, which represents flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, urged airlines general manager Gary Kelly to end the abuses that employees are confronted. We ask you to take a firm stand to make sure unruly passengers are not welcome to travel with us, period, period, she wrote in a letter to Mr. Kelly on Monday. Flight crews need to feel safe and supported when they report to work. The changes also came after the FAA said Monday that he had proposed fines of $ 9,000 to $ 15,000 for five passengers who exhibited disruptive behavior on flights.

One of those passengers was in the main cabin of a JetBlue flight in February. She yelled obscenities and pushed a flight attendant who took away champagne and food brought to her by a first class passenger, the FAA said. Another passenger on a JetBlue flight in January ignored instructions to stop drinking alcohol and yelled at crew members after telling him to stop talking on his cell phone, the company said. agency. In January, an Alaska Airlines passenger pushed a flight attendant who was walking down the aisle and documenting which passengers were wearing masks, the FAA said. Steve Dickson, the FAA administrator, said in a video statement that the agency has a zero tolerance policy for passengers who cause disruption on flights or fail to follow flight crew instructions. Passengers, regardless of their vaccination status, must wear masks on planes and at airports, he said. But it’s not just about face masks, Mr Dickson said. We have seen incidents related to alcohol, violence against flight attendants and abusive behavior in general. Those who break the rules, he said, can be subject to fines and jail time. As a former captain of a commercial airline, Mr Dickson said, he knows disruptive passengers can pose a safety risk. The plane is the safest form of transportation, he said, and we intend to keep it that way.







