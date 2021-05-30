Are banks and stock exchange open on Memorial Day weekend 2021?





Getty Many businesses, including banks, will be closed on May 31 for Memorial Day. The weekend that kicks off the summer has finally arrived. Many businesses will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. This includes most banks, however, you can still transact through a mobile app or an ATM. If you are making a virtual deposit on Memorial Day, keep in mind that it will not appear in your account until the next day. As to whether your bank will be open on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, refer to your bank’s regular hours. If your bank is still open on Saturday, it will also be open on Saturday Memorial Day weekend. Most banks are closed on Sundays. Will the Bourse be open on Memorial Day? Thanks to user-friendly apps like Robinhood, more and more people are interested in buying stocks. Those who are new to the world of New York Stock Exchange are probably wondering if the stock exchange will be open this Memorial Day. Memorial Day is one of 9 public holidays the New York Stock Exchange closes. The NYSE and the Nasdaq will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are closed for trading. Bond markets will also be closed. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday June 1st. Foreign markets will remain open, so you can still trade on Memorial Day. the London Stock Exchange will also be closed on Monday May 31st for a public holiday. You can still trade cryptocurrencies on Memorial Day Dear bitcoin, please take this weekend – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 28, 2021 If you are trading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin, you can still buy and sell on Memorial Day. Cryptocurrency is available 24/7, regardless of federal holidays. This is because crypto trading is not part of the NYSE. While many Americans enjoy a weekend of boat rides and barbecues, those with cryptocurrencies don’t have that luxury. According to MarketWatch, some Bitcoin investors are dreading what could be a volatile cryptocurrency weekend. This includes Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, who tweeted, “Dear Bitcoin, please take this weekend” Friday. Yves Lamoureux, President of Lamoureux & Co., told MarketWatch that “a bloody crypto weekend is approaching.” What other holidays does the NYSE observe? According to NYSE Holiday Schedule and Trading Hours, the NYSE closes 9 days a year, excluding weekends. The holiday closures are as follows: New Years Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day

Washington Birthday / President’s Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day / July 4

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

the day of Christmas When the holidays fall on a Saturday, the NYSE closes on Friday respecting the holidays. When the holidays fall on a Sunday, the NYSE closes on Monday respecting the holidays. For example, Independence Day falls on a Sunday in 2021. The NYSE will therefore be closed on Monday, July 5 of this year. For the most part, banks follow the same schedule. However, many banks are also closed on Columbus Day, for which the NYSE remains open.







