Virginia woman turns home into McDonalds shrine





item She loves it – maybe a little too much. A longtime McDonald’s fan in Virginia has turned her home into a sanctuary for the fast food chain, complete with iconic golden arches and Happy Meal toys. Taylor Gecking, 31, who lives with husband Adam, 40, in Richmond, has collected more than 100 memorabilia over the years – and even had the walls of the couple’s home painted red and yellow, has reported Metro UK. LEARN MORE AT FOXNEWS.COM The abode includes a Ronald McDonald stained glass window – Gecking’s favorite item and which first sparked her interest in “anything McDonald’s-themed” a few years ago, she told the store. “My husband and I stopped at a flea market on a road trip and saw Ronald McDonald’s stained glass window, and I was inexplicably drawn to it,” Gecking said. “I walked away that day, but a year later, as we were walking through the same neighborhood, I asked him to stop by the flea market to see if [the piece] was still there. “ The price still hadn’t come down, so the couple left. But her husband surprised her with the kitsch artwork the next day – after driving eight hours round trip to West Virginia to buy it for her. It even has the golden arches of the fast food chain – an original 1970s sign taken from a McDonald’s restaurant – hanging above its stairs. “Whatever items I add to the collection, my Ronald McDonald window will always be my favorite, but I felt a really childish excitement when we hung the giant sign on the wall,” admitted Gecking. “It was everything I imagined, and I definitely did a happy little dance.” The woman said she believed she had over 90 McDonald’s-themed items, counting all of her individual Happy Meal toys. “I’ve found some of my little things in antique malls or flea markets, but a lot of my items are from online markets,” she said. “The biggest rush I’ve had was finding the Burger Spring Toy. It was among hundreds of items on a local online auction.” She said her obsession with McDonald’s started when she was little. “I visited the gaming venue back in the days when they were still using the characters from McDonaldland, Ronald, Grimace, Hamburgular, etc.,” she told Metro. “My sister and I had so much fun climbing and slipping into the ball pit. It made a mundane lunch something to look forward to.” Now she just hopes to expand her collection. “Someday I hope to add a Ronald McDonald sitting on a bench, but so far it has not been budgeted. A girl can dream, ”Gecking said. “Our whole house is filled with things that are a bit unusual to decorate, but my husband and I believe in surrounding yourself with things that make us happy.” CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM

